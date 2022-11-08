Two Republicans with ministerial backgrounds won their respective contests to represent State House districts that include Moore County in Tuesday’s midterm, according to mostly complete but unofficial returns from the N.C. Board of Elections.
Republican Neal Jackson of Robbins was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s race to represent House District 78, which covers northwestern Moore County and much of Randolph County. He will succeed Allen McNeill, a fellow Republican who decided not to seek reelection after representing the district since 2013.
Jackson, a senior pastor at Beulah Baptist Church, handily defeated his two Republican challengers in the May primary, garnering over 67 percent of the vote. His victory in Tuesday’s election was similarly decisive, besting Democratic hopeful Erik Davis with nearly 76 percent of the vote across Moore and Randolph counties as of 9:20 p.m., when results were being reported in 18 out of the district's 21 precincts.
“I’m honored at the opportunity to represent Randolph and Moore counties and continue the legacy of Allen McNeill and (his Republican predecessor) Harold Brubaker,” Jackson said in an interview. “I want to continue that tradition of conservative, Christian values.”
He added: “It’s humbling for a first-time candidate to get that many votes from both counties and to win with that large of a percentage.”
Davis, a substitute teacher for Asheboro City Schools, was a political newcomer. The 34-year-old previously told The Pilot that he decided to enter the contest after realizing that “nobody else was going to run on the Democratic ticket” for District 78.
“I wanted to give the people here a voice,” he said at the time. “It was just going to be whoever won the Republican primary was basically the candidate-elect, and I wanted to give people a voice because I feel that’s part of our civic duty. And personally, I feel like I’m a better candidate than my opponent.”
Following his victory, Jackson praised Davis as “truly a nice guy with a good heart” who “has a bright future in politics.”
“I wish him the best,” Jackson said, “and I’m truly appreciative of the trust that Randolph and Moore counties have put in me with their votes.”
Incumbent Republican John Sauls of Sanford handily secured a sixth consecutive term in the race for House District 51, which includes eastern Moore and all of Lee County.
A retired minister, Sauls first represented the district from 2003 to 2007. Following a 10-year break from office, he successfully ran for reelection to his old seat in the General Assembly in 2017.
In Tuesday’s election, he fended off a challenge from Democrat Malcolm Hall, a Pennsylvania native who has lived in Carthage the past 18 years. Results from Lee County were not available in time for The Pilot’s print deadline, but Sauls carried Moore County with 74 percent of the vote.
“For the Lee and Moore people, my goal is to continue to work for them and continue to provide good constituent services,” Sauls said in a phone interview. “We want to keep doing what we’re doing and keep bringing jobs to North Carolina and to Lee and Moore counties, and make life better for everybody.”
Sauls and Jackson will be joined in the House by Ben Moss, a Republican who usurped longtime Rep. Jamie Boles in the race to represent the redrawn House District 52, which also includes Moore County, in the May primary. Moss was unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.