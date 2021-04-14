A release from Moore County District Attorney Michael Hardin’s office said that the Robbins Police Officer involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man in August had “imminent fear for his life” after reviewing the findings from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations.
The shooting occurred on Aug. 10, 2020 when Bobby Christopher Minor fled to the Robbins Mini Storage in the 200 block of Salisbury Street, where he was later confronted and shot by a local officer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release from the District Attorney on Tuesday said that officer Jody Dunlap encountered Minor coming out of a wooded area and identified him in the dark by using a flashlight. Minor pointed the shotgun at Dunlap and the officer fired at Minor in response.
“The physical evidence suggest at least one of Officer Dunlap’s bullets struck the shotgun in the receiver and fragmented into Mr. Minor’s shoulder and hand,” the release said. “This would be consistent with a shotgun being in a raised position.”
The Robbins Police Department reported to the scene after Minor reportedly was brandishing a firearm and firing shots.
The release from the District Attorney said that three young men were driving in a truck through Robbins shortly before 8 p.m. and Minor pointed a gun at the windshield of the vehicle.
There were 28 witnesses interviewed by the SBI and the District Attorney spoke with four others that were on the 911 CAD report, all of which reported the reckless behavior of Minor before authorities arrived on the scene.
“Mr. Minor made several statements that he wasn’t going back to prison and the officers were going to have to kill him,” Hardin’s findings said. “Mr. Minor made statements that he was willing to shoot officers on scene.”
Minor’s brother, Brian, told The Pilot following the incident that his brother suffered from mental illness, and the release said that Minor was “clearly intoxicated.”
Robbins Police Chief Lawson Thomas and former District Attorney Maureen Krueger submitted the request to the SBI following the shooting.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.