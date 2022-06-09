The Southern Pines Historic District Commission got a moment in the limelight Thursday as close to 100 residents packed into the Douglass Community Center to hear news about a four-story hotel being proposed in the town's downtown historic district.
What came out of the four-hour meeting, however, was a three-month delay. This was in part due to some confusion on behalf of residents about the purpose of the meeting — which was in fact a court-like hearing — and the participation aspect of it.
The proposed, 92-room hotel would be developed on about 1.3 acres at the corner of West Massachusetts Avenue and South Bennett Street. Clarendon Properties LLC, a Wilmington-based developer, is working on the project on behalf of the local investment firm Southern Pines Ventures LLC. It was revealed at Thursday's meeting that the project is locally owned and invested.
The hotel being proposed would be a Hilton brand, although it would have a unique name and branding, Clarendon Vice President Gale Wallace said at the hearing.
The Southern Pines Historic District Commission is responsible for determining whether a new development within the town's historic district is "appropriate" to construct, based on a set of design guidelines developed by the town of Southern Pines. They also try to prevent the demolition of historically significant properties by working with developers during a delay period to come up with viable solutions to demolition, such as moving a building.
The commission will re-open discussion on the hotel on Sept. 8 at 4:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.