An architectural rendering of the project, as presented in the agenda packet for the Historic District Commission 

 R4 Architecture

The Southern Pines Historic District Commission got a moment in the limelight Thursday as close to 100 residents packed into the Douglass Community Center to hear news about a four-story hotel being proposed in the town's downtown historic district. 

What came out of the four-hour meeting, however, was a three-month delay. This was in part due to some confusion on behalf of residents about the purpose of the meeting — which was in fact a court-like hearing — and the participation aspect of it. 

The proposed, 92-room hotel would be developed on about 1.3 acres at the corner of West Massachusetts Avenue and South Bennett Street. Clarendon Properties LLC, a Wilmington-based developer, is working on the project on behalf of the local investment firm Southern Pines Ventures LLC. It was revealed at Thursday's meeting that the project is locally owned and invested. 

The hotel being proposed would be a Hilton brand, although it would have a unique name and branding, Clarendon Vice President Gale Wallace said at the hearing.    

The Southern Pines Historic District Commission is responsible for determining whether a new development within the town's historic district is "appropriate" to construct, based on a set of design guidelines developed by the town of Southern Pines. They also try to prevent the demolition of historically significant properties by working with developers during a delay period to come up with viable solutions to demolition, such as moving a building. 

The commission will re-open discussion on the hotel on Sept. 8 at 4:00 p.m. 

