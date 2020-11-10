The applicant for a proposed indoor storage facility on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines was granted a continuation of a scheduled public hearing to provide additional time to address neighbors concerns about the project.
Longleaf Pines Storage requested the continuance in writing late last week, Town Manager Reagan Parsons reported during Tuesday’s regular business meeting. He noted the public hearing to consider the conditional rezoning would instead be rescheduled for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
As presented to the Southern Pines Planning Board in October, plans call for an indoor self-storage facility on a 3-acre site that would be accessed from a service road along U.S. 1 near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit.
During that discussion, several neighbors from the adjacent South Hale Street area spoke out against the project. A petition opposing the rezoning has also circulated through the community and garnered several hundred signatures.
In the continuance request, an attorney representing Longleaf Pines Storage said his client has since engaged in some discussion with residents and is attempting to schedule a formal community meeting to discuss the proposed plans and neighbors’ concerns prior to the Dec. 8 public hearing. That meeting will be held online through a virtual meeting platform to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Donald Rich, a longtime resident of West Southern Pines, asked for more information about the town’s public hearing continuance policy.
Parsons said there are no legal restrictions on the number of continuances that may be requested, “it is simply up to the willingness of the council to approve them, and that is very much based on the reason for the continuance.”
Another resident asked how public hearing notices and information about any requested continuances are conveyed to the public.
Planning Director BJ Grieve said public hearing notices are communicated on the town’s website, through required public notices published in a newspaper, the subject site is posted with signage, and by-mail to neighboring property owners. If a continuance is approved, it is up to individuals interested in the issue to remain engaged. The continued public hearing will be identified on a future meeting agenda with a special notation.
The storage industry as a whole has been a fast-moving trajectory for the last decade. In particular, indoor, climate-controlled storage is popular.
To meet local demand, Pinnacle Storage in West End, NC Self-Storage in Southern Pines and Aberdeen, and AAA Security Mini-Storage in Aberdeen are all currently expanding their existing facilities. A three-story enclosed storage facility is proposed to be built at the corner of U.S. 15-501 and Johnson Street in Aberdeen.
A developer has also eyed the Southern Pines Village area along Brucewood Road for a three-story, self-storage
(1) comment
Where are the new jobs in our area in industry and agriculture, the main source of wealth creation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.