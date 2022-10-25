Video posted on social media of a recent altercation between students has sparked concerns about how Crain’s Creek Middle School administrators handle discipline, and calls for Moore County Schools to replace Principal Melonie Jones are growing.
Parents, students and former district employees were among a group of 80 people who gathered at Sandy Ramey Keith Park in Vass on Sunday to air grievances with the school’s administration and share experiences of relentless bullying at Crain’s Creek.
“I feel so bad for all the kids who are there right now who are being mistreated. I went to school with that lady’s son right there,” said one student, who now attends Union Pines, pointing to a woman in the audience.
“He was bullied and no one did anything for him. And he’s a really sweet kid and I am so thankful to be out of that school because of the amount of fights that there have been.”
Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair attended the Sunday meeting, along with Moore County Schools Police Chief Rodney Hardy and Mike Metcalf, the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services.
Locklair addressed the group and pledged to investigate the issues parents raised. School board members Philip Holmes and Robert Levy were present, as were several candidates now running for office, but they did not address the full group.
The state has not yet released school discipline data for the 2021-2022 school year. In the most recent report available, Crain’s Creek reported a single criminal offense for the 2020-2021 school year: possession of a weapon other than a firearm.
Middle schools were on a hybrid virtual schedule for most of that year. In the same year, Crain's Creek handed down nine short-term suspensions that averaged 2.6 days in length.
The state does not consider fights between students to be “reportable” offenses unless they involve a weapon. So when those reports are released, they probably won’t reflect the Oct. 7 incident at Crain's Creek captured in a video that’s circulated on social media.
Samie Ashburn shared the eight-second video, which shows her son being tackled by another student in the middle of a classroom, on Facebook about a week after the incident. She said that her son “was attacked for absolutely no reason.”
“He wasn't arguing with this kid or anything. This student plotted to hurt someone and decided on (my son),” Ashburn wrote.
Ashburn also shared photos of her son’s bruised face, neck, and back, and said that the other student “continued to attack” while screaming obscenities and threats.
In later posts, Ashburn wrote that her son was diagnosed with a concussion. She objects to the other student being permitted to return to the school.
“Moore County Schools needs to get this student the help he needs, but he does not need to be at Crain’s Creek Middle School,” she wrote.
Other videos of fights, allegedly but not verified to have been at Crain's Creek, have circulated on social media. Most have been posted on short-lived Instagram accounts and it was not possible to determine their authenticity. One video, shared earlier this month by school board member David Hensley on his official Facebook page, shows masked students dressed in winter jackets pushing an adult male to the ground.
While such videos are undated and largely unverifiable, data from the biennial North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey indicates that safety concerns are not new.
The state surveyed educators around the state this past March about everything from facilities and professional development to school safety. All 46 Crain's Creek teachers at the time participated.
When it came to teachers’ appraisals of student conduct and bullying, Crain's Creek received the worst reviews in the district.
When asked to evaluate the statement that “physical conflicts among students rarely occur at this school,” 72 percent of Crain's Creek teachers disagreed or strongly disagreed.
Just over half of teachers said that bullying is a frequent problem at Crain's Creek. Even more, 65 percent, had concerns about cyberbullying. When asked whether race, ethnicity and cultural background are a factor in bullying, about 70 percent of teachers agreed that they are not.
“The Teacher Working Conditions survey is a valuable tool in that it gives us great insight into teacher concerns about their work environment, including student conduct,” Metcalf said in a statement to The Pilot.
“The concerns expressed in our TWC surveys are used by the school principal in School Improvement Team planning and with teacher leaders to address concerns and collect feedback.”
In the surveys, 58 percent of Crain's Creek teachers disagreed with the statement that “students at this school follow rules of conduct.”
Diana Cagle said that her sixth grade daughter is afraid to go to school because of other students’ unchecked misbehavior. Cagle previously taught at the district’s alternative school, Community Learning Center at Pinckney, before taking a job in Wake County. She said that the alternative school had fewer discipline problems.
“One of the problems at Crain's Creek is because there are beginning teachers or lateral entry teachers, so they don’t know how to deal with these types of children. There are no resources. That comes from the top,” she said, referring to district-level administration.
Speakers at Sunday’s meeting encouraged parents to keep their children home from school in protest.
“How can we continue to allow our child to go to that school?” Cagle said. “When my child says ‘I’m scared to go to school’ and something really happens, I won’t be able to live with myself.”
Sierra Cobb teaches a small class of special needs students at Crain's Creek. But now Cobb has submitted her resignation from Crain's Creek, she said, because of unruly students. Cobb said that when she has reached out for help, she feels that blame is placed on her.
“To this day… myself and my two TAs are being forced to handle this student even though we have written emails that we no longer feel comfortable doing things with that student,” she said.
Cobb also said that several incidents like the one involving Ashburn’s son take place every day. Her other grievances involve classroom doors that don’t lock properly, verbal abuse from students during class and unfulfilled requests for iPads for her students.
“Everything that these parents are saying about this school is absolutely, 100 percent true,” said Cobb.
Most speakers aimed their criticism at Jones and other district administrators and current school board members.
Locklair did not address specific allegations or incidents raised but said that he is working to ensure safety, discipline “and a caring environment in our schools.”
“I’d be happy to talk to anyone individually about your situation. I understand you being angry and emotional, I empathize with that. I can’t speak to any individual situations. I don’t think that’s going to solve anything right in front of everybody.
“I can tell you that we remain committed to maintaining a safe environment. We will continue to take action to do that, our school board has taken some actions to do that already.”
Based on feedback from the Teacher Working Conditions Survey and incidents at the school, the district placed two new “highly regarded” school counselors at Crain's Creek this year.
As of last week, Crain's Creek has temporarily been assigned an additional assistant principal to help handle disciplinary issues. The school, like most middle schools around the district, already has a Moore County Schools Police officer onsite full-time.
Metcalf said that the district has also instituted measures to reduce interaction between students in different grades, build better relationships between students and school staff, and provide for more consistent supervision of students between classes. The school’s staff is also slated to be trained on supporting students undergoing trauma.
“If we need to re-assign personnel to Crain's Creek specifically, we have done that, we continue to be looking at that,” Locklair said. “If we need to bring in additional support from other areas, programming, training, whatever it may be, we will do that.”
(3) comments
MCS hired Linda Evans to come up with a “bussing for diversity” plan in 2019, the same thing she did when in control of school assignments for Wake County Public Schools when we lived in Cary. It was an utter disaster for families there that led to great turmoil in schools and an exodus from them into home, charter and private schools. Superintendent Locklair was a Wake County school administrator at that time and knows exactly what happened. Yet MCS went down this same failed path and we have the same bad consequences in Moore County. This mess is owned by the current Board leadership, the current and the former superintendent. Kids should be schooled as close to home as possible. Ideally they should walk or ride a bike to school. Not so long this was the norm when we had small community schools that focused on discipline and learning, not sports and far left indoctrination.
I will say again what I wrote two years ago when I was first running for school board. These problems were predictable. The former school board ( whose policies and candidates are supported by The Pilot) redistricted Crain’s Creek and Southern Middle for racial balance. They still deny it, but it is true.
Minority students in West Southern Pines, based on their race, were shifted out their closer Southern Middle School about a mile from their homes. They were sent 10 miles South to Crain’s Creek for greater “ racial balance” in both schools. It was also thought that it would raise the rating of Southern Middle to make it more acceptable for Pinehurst parents. However, resources available at the “ majority minority” Southern Middle were not sent to Crain’s Creek. Nor was there a plan to meet the substantial education gap suffered by minority and poor students. Nor was there a recognition that when such a demographic shift is made, resources must simultaneously follow the shift.
The Wake County “ experts” were clear that they had demographic balance as their concern. The members of the Board in public denied it as did the former Superintendent. It was considered part of the “Road to Equity” which was featured in an MCS presentation at the time.
I will now say it. The Board’s reassignment plan was Racist and hurt our minority students.
It also intentionally overcrowded Crain’s Creek forcing students to be taught in trailers with inadequate bathroom facilities.
All such social experiments hurt people. Unfortunately, by taking our minority students out of their neighborhood school and making both distance and social milieux difficult for minority parents, we got a school community which is unsafe and not conducive to the education of all children.
We need to recognize what was done and work with our minority students to close the achievement gap. We need to provide the educational resources for disadvantaged students so they too can excel. And when we act, we must never make race a criteria for school assignment.
And people like me must be brave enough to be called names when we take up the cause of minorities and liberals make it look like we are intolerant.the truth is that both minority and majority parents want the same thing. We all want to attend a neighborhood school and be treated equally regardless of race.
Mr. Levy, you have been a MCS Board of Education member for over a year now. You control the administration and the schools. I, as a taxpayer, expect you to do your job and get this situation turned around immediately. We need effective management in our schools now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.