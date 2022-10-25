Crains Creek Middle sign

New sign at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Vass. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Video posted on social media of a recent altercation between students has sparked concerns about how Crain’s Creek Middle School administrators handle discipline, and calls for Moore County Schools to replace Principal Melonie Jones are growing.

Parents, students and former district employees were among a group of 80 people who gathered at Sandy Ramey Keith Park in Vass on Sunday to air grievances with the school’s administration and share experiences of relentless bullying at Crain’s Creek.

Kent Misegades

MCS hired Linda Evans to come up with a “bussing for diversity” plan in 2019, the same thing she did when in control of school assignments for Wake County Public Schools when we lived in Cary. It was an utter disaster for families there that led to great turmoil in schools and an exodus from them into home, charter and private schools. Superintendent Locklair was a Wake County school administrator at that time and knows exactly what happened. Yet MCS went down this same failed path and we have the same bad consequences in Moore County. This mess is owned by the current Board leadership, the current and the former superintendent. Kids should be schooled as close to home as possible. Ideally they should walk or ride a bike to school. Not so long this was the norm when we had small community schools that focused on discipline and learning, not sports and far left indoctrination.

Robert Levy

I will say again what I wrote two years ago when I was first running for school board. These problems were predictable. The former school board ( whose policies and candidates are supported by The Pilot) redistricted Crain’s Creek and Southern Middle for racial balance. They still deny it, but it is true.

Minority students in West Southern Pines, based on their race, were shifted out their closer Southern Middle School about a mile from their homes. They were sent 10 miles South to Crain’s Creek for greater “ racial balance” in both schools. It was also thought that it would raise the rating of Southern Middle to make it more acceptable for Pinehurst parents. However, resources available at the “ majority minority” Southern Middle were not sent to Crain’s Creek. Nor was there a plan to meet the substantial education gap suffered by minority and poor students. Nor was there a recognition that when such a demographic shift is made, resources must simultaneously follow the shift.

The Wake County “ experts” were clear that they had demographic balance as their concern. The members of the Board in public denied it as did the former Superintendent. It was considered part of the “Road to Equity” which was featured in an MCS presentation at the time.

I will now say it. The Board’s reassignment plan was Racist and hurt our minority students.

It also intentionally overcrowded Crain’s Creek forcing students to be taught in trailers with inadequate bathroom facilities.

All such social experiments hurt people. Unfortunately, by taking our minority students out of their neighborhood school and making both distance and social milieux difficult for minority parents, we got a school community which is unsafe and not conducive to the education of all children.

We need to recognize what was done and work with our minority students to close the achievement gap. We need to provide the educational resources for disadvantaged students so they too can excel. And when we act, we must never make race a criteria for school assignment.

And people like me must be brave enough to be called names when we take up the cause of minorities and liberals make it look like we are intolerant.the truth is that both minority and majority parents want the same thing. We all want to attend a neighborhood school and be treated equally regardless of race.

Charlene Rudd

Mr. Levy, you have been a MCS Board of Education member for over a year now. You control the administration and the schools. I, as a taxpayer, expect you to do your job and get this situation turned around immediately. We need effective management in our schools now.

