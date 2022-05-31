Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready for a swinging good time. To celebrate his 50 years in the music business, popular band leader Tom Bernett is hosting a fundraising event to benefit Moore Free and Charitable Care Clinic on Friday, June 10, at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. The gala features live entertainment by Swing Street and the Carolina Moondogs, and a buffet dinner by Elliott’s Catering.
Tickets for “Dine, Dance and Donate” are $125 per person. It is black tie optional and sponsorships are also available. Purchase online now at TicketMeSandhills.com.
“This is a celebration,” said Tony Price, executive director of the Moore Free Care Clinic since 2011. “We will be building a dental clinic at our location, where we are now, with construction set to begin in early June.”
Located on Trimble Plant Road, the Moore Free Care Clinic, as it is known colloquially, typically enrolls 300 new patients a year. The majority are between 18 and 64 years — the age groups largely left uncovered by federal Medicare and Medicaid programs — and who do not have access to insurance through their jobs or cannot afford to buy it on the marketplace.
Many suffer from chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes or heart disease, and behavioral health services, that can be effectively managed with consistent care and medications. Therefore, the clinic prioritizes education and support for healthy lifestyle changes.
The new dental clinic will focus on general dental care and necessary services, such as teeth extractions.
Tom Bernett’s wife, Mary Lou, serves on the clinic’s board of directors. “It’s a great cause, so here we are!”
The first hour of the “Dine, Dance and Donate” evening features Swing Street, a 10-piece band that plays what Bernett describes as Rat Pack music. Then after a break for a need auction to raise funds for the new dental facility, Bernett will be back on-stage with the Carolina Moondogs, an 11-piece band that plays more “funky dance music” and rock’n’ roll.
“At the end, we’ll have a guest musician — it’s a surprise — to help finish off the night,” Bernett said.
Dinner music will be by Swing Street; after dinner the Carolina Moondogs will heat things up with some funky dance music.
Bernett said he first started fiddling around with his brother’s drumsticks when he was a young child. As a teenager, he joined a drum and bugle corps and even won a few solo contests.
At 21, Bernett was drafted and opted to enlist in the U.S. Navy and planned to become a sonar technician. While still in boot camp and later in advanced training, he kept getting pulled into military dance bands, eventually joining a jazz band that played USO clubs.
“When I returned to northern Indiana, I was 24 and had no idea what I was going to do,” Bernett said. His father owned a neon sign shop, but Bernett said he still had an itch to play music.
He joined his first road band — a jazz trio — in 1972, and never looked back.
“I’ve been in everything from traveling show bands and road bands, to even taking some time to attend college where I studied percussion,” Bernett said.
In time, he settled in Chicago and did a lot of studio work, providing the beat for a long list of famous names. He’s played backup over the years to Steve Allen, Tiny Tim, Julius LaRosa, Steve Lawrence/Eydie Gorme, Jack Jones, Terry Gibbs, Art Lund, David Allyn, the Lettermen, the Spinners, the Temptations, Rodney Dangerfield, Redd Foxx, Phyllis Diller, Bill Cosby, Rich Matteson, and Ray Papai’s Nirva Nova Orchestra, to name a few.
Bernett also founded a music contracting business, primarily working with major corporate clients to provide entertainment for group events.
After his first wife died of cancer, in 2000, he met Mary Lou through a grief support group. The two quickly discovered they had many connections, fell in love and decided they wanted to “start over somewhere warm.”
The Bernetts picked Durham, which has an excellent music scene, but the traffic was unbearable. The couple learned about the Pinehurst area and took a side trip.
“We liked it and came back three weeks later and bought a house,” he said.
That was 15 years ago and the couple have since made Moore County their permanent home — though Bernett’s music career never slowed down a bit. This year, his 50th in the business, he’ll play 200 dates.
“I enjoy playing in both Swing Street and the Moondogs. There are a lot of crossover members between the two bands including three on sax, two trumpets and trombone. I play drums and sing,” Bernett said. “We also have the best bass player in central North Carolina, a great guitarist and pianist. It’s just a whole bunch of good players!”
