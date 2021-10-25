Developers have stepped up their efforts to answer the hot housing market in Southern Pines with a slew of proposed residential projects. In Southern Pines, the potential growth that is coming into view is staggering.
Planning Director BJ Grieve presented a summary of approximately 52 development projects currently being managed by town staff. These projects run the gamut from conceptual “inquiries” to new construction already underway.
A quick tally of residential development projects in various stages of review includes over 1,200 apartments, 350 townhomes, and 155 single family houses.
Importantly, less than one-third of these projects are approved and/or already under construction. These include two apartment complexes, Eagle Landing (288 apartments) and an expansion of Legends at Morganton (144 apartments); townhouse developments West Maine Village (12 units) and Village Walk (32 units); and 102 single family homes primarily in the Caropines and Ravensbrook subdivisions, both located near Moore County Airport.
More substantial is the list of potential projects that are currently under review and expected to be formally considered by town officials in the near future. These include three more apartment complex proposals totaling approximately 750 new units, 300 townhouses, and 60 single family homes.
Grieve said the floodgates on new proposals opened in 2020, during the pandemic when “everybody with time on their hands came up with an idea and put pen to paper.”
In 2019, his office saw around 72 general inquiries for potential projects. The vast majority of these concepts never make it past this initial discussion, but as more ideas have come to light, more projects are clearing these early hurdles.
Southern Pines Planning staff have fielded over 238 inquiries to-date this year.
“We are seeing one or two inquired per week and a lot more of them are actual projects that are far more likely to move forward,” Grieve said, estimating in the last three months five residential projects and 15 commercial projects have gone into the pre-application phase of review.
“Just because we have a request for a pre-application meeting, that does not mean the project will go to construction. But it is definitely an indication that a developer is seriously exploring the feasibility of a project,” Grieve told The Pilot in a follow-up interview.
Following the pre-application review, a project can move forward along two different potential paths to approval depending whether the proposed use is permitted by zoning on the subject tract.
Proposals that require a zoning entitlement are reviewed by the Town Council. However, items such as feasibility inquiries and projects considered by the technical review committee are handled in-house by town staff.
Councilman Mike Saulnier, who prompted Grieve’s presentation based on recent questions about development proposals, thanked him for pulling together the report. He recommended a regular update should be provided to council members during the monthly work session.
“I appreciate what you are doing to protect our brand, our town,” Saulnier said.
Grieve responded that he is proud to work with a highly skilled staff. “Some put in a lot of time and effort that is not seen. They are good people. I’m lucky to work with such a great team of professionals.”
In other discussion Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Watched a demonstration of the town’s recently launched Citizen Connect system. The only portal allows the public to submit non-emergency incident reports for crimes such as lost or stolen property, identity theft, harassing phone calls, in addition to leaving anonymous tips and downloading various police activity reports. Police Chief Nick Polidori noted that each incident reported is provided an immediate, temporary case number. Once filed, citizens can anticipate a follow-up communication and status update within 72 hours. The portal can be accessed from the town’s website at southernpines.net
“The point behind this is to maximize manpower,” Polidori said, noting an incident such as a lost cell phone in a public park may take 30 minutes for an officer to respond to and file a report. “You will get the same (police) service, we just offer this as an option. You want to be able to maximize what you have and this is a good way to do it.”
Heard from Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth a staff report and recommendation on potentially updating the code of ordinances for skateboards, scooters, roller skates and similar devices in the downtown area. Working with multiple departments including public safety and recreation, town staff developed a potential “pedestrian district” around the historic downtown shopping center where skateboarding would be prohibited except at the basketball courts at Downtown Park. In addition, they recommended relaxing the rules in other public areas including along sidewalks and streets throughout the rest of town.
Heard an update from Town Engineer James Michel on the proposed water line relocation that will be completed in advance of the “super street” project on U.S. 1. Michel said the cost to upsize the water line as part of the overall project would be substantially lower than if the town waits until projected growth and demand require an upgrade.
Michel said the town’s existing 18-inch water main runs along the east side of U.S. 1. He said preliminary designs for the super street project include improvements to the storm drainage network and will require the relocation of approximately 8,800 linear feet of line and the town’s ground storage tank. The town is responsible for 25 percent of the estimated $854,351 cost for this part of the project. A recent long term water system study determined the town will reach its maximum day demand of 8 MGS by 2035. Upgrading to a 24-inch main would match the buildout capacity of the water treatment plant and provide capacity beyond the 20-year study horizon.
Heard a report by Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth about proposed street resurfacing projects. She explained the most cost-effective time to do resurfacing work is when a street is in “fair” condition. Resurfacing at that time is typically a preservation activity that requires minimal preparatory work. As a street deteriorates to a “poor” condition, reconstruction may be required -- with estimated costs running seven times higher.
The town has historically spent around $250,000 on its annual resurfacing contracts and Powell Bill revenues of approximately $150,000 are allocated toward road maintenance expenses. Roth said the town’s road network has expanded, there is a greater percentage of high volume roads today, and a number of neighborhood streets developed in the late 1990s are in need of attention.
Over the past 20 years, the town has resurfaced an average of 1.7 miles each year, which is well below the recommended 5.48 miles as determined by a 2019 road condition assessment.
“If this trend continues, the resurfacing cycle for our current 82 mile network will be approximately 49 years,” Roth said, noting that would force a number of roads well beyond the point of preventive maintenance.. “This is not a good trend we want to continue.”
Instead she recommended a modified plan to resurface high volume streets on a 15-year schedule. Low volume (neighborhood) streets would be resurfaced less frequently on a 22.5-year schedule. To accomplish this plan, the town would need to allocate $1.2 million next fiscal year, and steadily increase that amount each year to over $1.5 million in the next 10 years.
