 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

During a specially called meeting on Tuesday, the Whispering Pines council voted 4-1 to adopt an ordinance establishing a small skate park behind village hall, making it the first municipality in Moore County to expressly permit skateboarding on government property.

The action came after skateboarders spent months assembling a makeshift park on concrete pads behind village hall, bringing grind boxes, quarter-pipe ramps and other handmade obstacles to the site. Instead of tearing it down, village officials began researching ways to make the park an official amenity.

A North Carolina General Statute required the council to adopt an ordinance outlining the park’s rules and regulations. Under the ordinance adopted Tuesday, use of the unsupervised facility will be limited to village residents, among other restrictions.

Moore County has never before had a government-sanctioned skate park, and previous efforts to establish one have foundered. While Alexa Roberts, mayor of Whispering Pines, acknowledged that the improvised park behind village hall is no substitute for a full-fledged skateboarding facility, she hopes that the council’s decision will serve as a catalyst for surrounding communities.

“We’re hesitant to use the word ‘park’ because it’s really more of a ‘skate pad.’” Roberts said in a phone interview. “We had a lot of discussion about how this is not the big skate park that Moore County needs, and we talked about how the Whispering Pines Village Council would be amendable to assisting and talking with other municipalities and even the county if anyone else is interested in doing something like this.”

Roberts added that she is “looking forward to seeing our young skaters gaining some skills and learning how to advocate for themselves on a county-wide level.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

(2) comments

SoPi Neighbor
Tiff Shaffery

It’s so great to see the community organizers supporting safe and healthy activities that attract the youth in a positive way!

Report
Sheila Dumlao

Bravo to the Whispering Pines Council, the kids, and the parents! This is a first step in taking care of all of all our residents and acknowledging our changing demographics.

Report

