The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday delayed action for the third time on a plan that would provide a framework for growth in Pinehurst South over the next several decades, but the proposal moved a step forward toward a potential vote.
The so-called Small Area Plan presented to the council would recast a 300-acre commercial area along N.C. 5 as a “mixed-use environment” with retail space, offices, a park and residential housing built into commercial buildings, according to Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for the village. As he has during previous meetings, Burich emphasized Tuesday that the proposed vision for Pinehurst South aligns with various development objectives established in the comprehensive plan adopted by the village in 2019.
Council members Jeff Morgan and Lydia Boesch both expressed willingness to approve the plan as presented, while Mayor John Strickland and council members Patrick Pizzella and Jane Hogeman were more reluctant to vote on the matter.
Hogeman, in particular, reiterated her previously stated concerns that the plan might overwhelm the “limited infrastructure and traffic capacity” on N.C. 5.
“I don’t think that’s what this area was designed to be under the comp plan,” she said. “I don’t think it makes sense given the limitations of Route 5.”
The council was presented with two maps showing how the area could look with low and high density development. Burich explained that the maps were merely provided as “illustrative” scenarios for “two potential outcomes,” but they were still a sticking point for some members of the council.
At the suggestion of Strickland, Burich was instructed to come back to the council in two weeks with a single map combining both density scenarios. This map will show low-density development east of N.C. 5 and high-density development west of the highway.
It was the third time the council had discussed the plan without moving to approve or deny it. Earlier conversations were held during meetings on July 26 and Aug. 9.
“At least we’ve come down to something specific to consider,” Strickland said on Tuesday.
A separate Small Area Plan for Village Place, a 100-acre area near the Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211, was approved following a 4-1 vote by the council in June.
There is currently moratorium on new development in both Village Place and Pinehurst South. During the work session immediately following the council’s regular meeting, Burich explained that the council will need to vote to either lift or extend the moratorium before it expires on Oct. 6.
During the work session, Morgan said he would like for Mike Newman, the village attorney, to be consulted on the legal risk of prolonging the moratorium, which has been in effect for about two years. Pizzella said he would be amenable to extending the moratorium for another 120 days.
The plan for Pinehurst South was one of several items tackled by council during its regular meeting and work session on Tuesday. Full coverage of the back-to-back meetings, along with additional reportage on the discussion surrounding the Small Area Plan, will appear later on thepilot.com.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
