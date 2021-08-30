Three members of the Moore County Board of Education participated in a protest Monday related to traffic issues at Aberdeen Elementary School on Monday.
Board members Philip Holmes, David Hensley and Robert Levy were joined by local parents in the demonstration near the school on N.C. 5, where a school bus was involved in a traffic accident on Friday.
A post about the accident in the Facebook group Moore County Ask a Neighbor quickly became a sounding board for complaints about the lack of traffic control at the school. The post received over 230 comments, with many parents calling on the Aberdeen Police Department to assign an officer to the intersection.
This story is developing.
