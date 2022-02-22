The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday decided to move forward with a list of goals that will help guide “potential policy responses” to the divisive issue of short-term home rentals.
For over an hour, the council deliberated on 11 “objectives and indicators of success” provided by Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst. The list, which was modified several times with feedback from the board, includes the following objectives:
• Traditional neighborhoods remain predominantly occupied by long-term residents and don’t create the appearance or “feel” of tourist destinations.
• Short-term rental uses do not adversely impact property values in our neighborhoods.
• Short-term rental properties are not used as “party houses” or for large events.
• Ensure that any regulation, or non-regulation, of short-term rentals minimizes the negative impact of short-term rentals on the quality of life of other residents in our neighborhoods.
• Short-term rental properties do not have occupancy numbers that exceed what is appropriate for the size of the house and parking spaces included on the property.
• Overnight parking for short-term rental properties does not significantly congest residential streets.
• Short-term rental properties are not modified in ways that make them less suitable for future use as traditional residential properties.
• Minimize public nuisance behaviors such as noise and trash that are often associated with short- term rentals without creating significant additional work for police and code enforcement staff.
• Help to ensure safety of short-term renters.
• To the extent possible, regulation of short-term rentals is accomplished through standards that apply to the whole community, understanding that some restrictions will only apply to short-term rentals.
• Reduce tensions between short-term rental property owners and their neighbors.
Members of the Village Council have for years fielded complaints about short-term rentals, which many residents say threaten their quality of life. Litter and loud noise from renters are among the most oft-repeated concerns.
Opponents of the practice point to a June 2020 incident on Magnolia Road as Exhibit A in the case against short-term rentals. Police responded that night to numerous reports of loud music, illegal drugs and property damage in connection with a party attended by about 75 people at a rental home, a violation of the statewide gathering restrictions in place at the time to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But that incident was an “outlier,” according to Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
“In most cases, there wasn’t any real clear evidence of the problem,” he said in a recent phone interview with The Pilot, adding that an analysis of rental-related complaints filed with the Pinehurst Police Department showed that “there really wasn’t any evidence to back up the concern.”
At the same time, Sanborn acknowledged that reports of legitimate disturbances are likely to grow with the rapid rise in short-term rentals across the village. Data presented by Burich on Tuesday showed there are currently 368 short-term rental units in Pinehurst, a 75-percent increase from 2020.
This is a developing story. Full coverage of Tuesday’s discussion will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.