Following a 5-3 vote on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board will recommend that the Village Council not prohibit short-term home rentals in areas zoned for single-family residential use.
The vote came during a special meeting that was called after the board spent nearly six hours deliberating Thursday on a proposed set of regulations meant to address concerns about the proliferation of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. More than 50 members of the public spoke during that meeting, with the majority of comments coming from people who opposed banning rentals in residential neighborhoods.
Tuesday’s meeting was shorter, clocking in at under four hours. Board members Phillip Shumaker, David Alzamora, Julia Latham, Matt Jones and Louise Mercuro all voted in support of recommending that short-term rentals be allowed to remain in single-family districts; members Paul Roberts, Jack Farrell and Sonja Rothstein voted against the recommendation.
But the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the Village Council. Mayor John Strickland and council members Jane Hogeman and Patrick Pizzella feel that short-term rentals do not belong in residential areas. Council members Lydia Boesch and Jeff Morgan believe the rentals should be allowed to stay.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances caused by guests of short-term rentals, but a recent spike in rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy that tracks the short-term rental market, showed there were 434 local homes listed on Airbnb and VRBO in July — a 57-percent increase from the same time last year.
Critics of short-term rentals say the practice negatively affects their quality of life and diminishes the character of local neighborhoods. Supporters contend that short-term rentals benefit the local economy and are key to the village’s continued success as a global destination for golfers.
Many supporters also worry about the economic impact of restricting rentals to certain areas of Pinehurst.
Short-term rentals generated more than $20 million in revenue for Moore County over the past year, according to the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. About $16 million of that haul, or 76 percent, came from Pinehurst alone.
In addition to lost revenue from visitors, some fear that banning rentals in single-family neighborhoods will adversely affect the local housing market and eliminate jobs for people who clean or help maintain rental properties after guests leave.
Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for the village, said the board’s recommendation will not be presented to the Village Council until October.
NOTE: This is a developing story. Full coverage of Tuesday's meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
