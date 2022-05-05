Plans that would influence development in two small but critical areas of Pinehurst for decades to come will be sent to elected leaders for final approval following a recommendation Thursday by the village’s Planning and Zoning Board.
The so-called Small Area Plans provide a framework for growth in Pinehurst South and Village Place over the next 30 to 50 years. The two plans were drafted by Design Collective, a Baltimore consulting firm, based on recommendations included in the comprehensive plan adopted by the village council in 2019.
Both plans were considered separately by the six-member planning board. A recommendation for the Village Place plan was approved 5-1. The board voted unanimously in favor of recommending the plan for Pinehurst South.
While the plans, which propose standards for streets and buildings that are meant to align with the overall character of the village, are not set in stone, they could eventually form the basis for codes that strictly regulate the types of development allowed in the two areas. Plans for Pinehurst South cover a 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5, while plans for Village Place focus on the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211.
Copies of the two draft plans can be found below. Full coverage of Thursday’s planning meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com.
Small Area Plans for Village Place by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
Small Area Plan for Pinehurst South by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
