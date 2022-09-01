After meeting for nearly six hours on Thursday, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board was unable to reach a conclusion on the thorny topic of regulating short-term home rentals.
The board had been asked to weigh in on a proposed set of regulations that would, among other things, prohibit short-term rentals in parts of the village that are zoned for single-family residential use. Several members of the board said they wanted additional time and information before making a recommendation to the Village Council.
Over 300 people attended the meeting, packing the assembly room at Village Hall to capacity. Some attendees were directed to an overflow area in a different part of the building to wait until seats became available.
The planning board spent about three hours listening to comments from the public. The majority of the speakers were supporters of short-term rentals, with many of them wearing shirts that read “Ban Tyranny, Not Short-Term Rentals.”
The board will resume its discussion of the proposed ordinance at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A recommendation is expected to be presented to the Village Council within 30 days.
The Village Council has for years fielded complaints from some residents about noise, litter and other nuisances caused by guests of short-term rentals, but a recent proliferation of rental listings has moved the issue to the forefront. Data from AirDNA, a consultancy tracking the short-term rental market, showed there were 427 homes and condos listed on Airbnb and VRBO for Pinehurst in July — a 54-percent increase from the same time last year.
Critics of short-term rentals say the practice negatively affects their quality of life and diminishes the character of local neighborhoods. Supporters contend that short-term rentals benefit the local economy and are key to the village’s continued success as a global destination for golfers.
The planning board did vote Thursday to exclude “home stays,” which are defined by the village as individual rooms that are rented out in a home where a full-time resident is present, from whatever recommendation it ultimately makes to the council.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
