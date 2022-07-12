TEASER Pinehurst, Village Hall

(File Photo/The Pilot)

During its work session on Tuesday, the Pinehurst Village Council decided to delay action on two hot-button topics.

One of the items focused on a recent proposal from the state Department of Transportation that would make sweeping changes to the Pinehurst traffic circle.

Under a plan recommended by DOT, the circle, a village landmark that has been an unavoidable part of daily travel for countless motorists in Moore County since 1956, would be supplanted by through-lanes and signalized turns, and its five “spokes” would be reduced to four.

At the urging of Mayor John Strickland, the council decided to postpone the matter until its next meeting. Among other things, Strickland said he felt members of the council should meet with representatives from DOT, and that the agency should address some safety concerns that had been brought to his attention by a resident.

Later during the work session, the council agreed to put off adding short-term rentals to the table of allowed lodging uses in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance.

Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, had said this change would give village staff the ability to issue and revoke permits to rental operators, and to designate districts where short-term rentals are or are not allowed.

Following a somewhat heated debate on the issue, the council generally agreed that it needed more data before moving forward — and more time to digest the results of a quality-of-life survey that were presented during the regular meeting that preceded Tuesday’s work session.

This is a developing story. Full coverage of the meeting will appear later on thepilot.com and in Sunday’s issue of the newspaper.

