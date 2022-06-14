The Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday voted to move forward with a plan that would influence development in a small but critical area of the village for decades to come
The so-called Small Area Plan provides a framework for growth in Village Place over the next 30 to 50 years. The plan covers a 100-acre area near the Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211.
Following some discussion among its members, the council voted to “support single-family attached or detached [uses] along the Magnolia Road frontage retaining the single-family detached pattern to the west and the boundary of the Small Area Plan to revert to the initial boundary as designed in the Focus Area and original Plan as shown to the public in 2021.” The motion passed 4-1, with Councilman Jeff Morgan voting against the measure.
“Now there’s some heavy lifting that we have to do,” Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, said after the vote, adding that he will be working with the village’s Planning and Zoning Board to develop codes to regulate the types of development allowed in the area under the approved plan.
In a work session immediately following its regular meeting, the council discussed a series of proposed text amendments to village’s municipal code. Jeff Sanborn, manager of the village, said the amendments were drafted to address “our community’s aspirations regarding regulation of short-term rentals and their impacts on our single-family, residential neighborhoods.”
The council is expected to continue its discussion of the proposed amendments during a regular meeting.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.