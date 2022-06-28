The majority of the Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday voted to adopt an ordinance amending the village’s municipal code in an effort to address some of residents’ oft-repeated complaints about revelry, overnight parking and other issues related to short-term rentals.
The ordinance passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Lydia Boesch voting against the measure. Among other things, the ordinance prohibits “unruly gatherings at residential properties.”
Such gatherings are defined as any event where “at least one person who is not a permanent resident” of the property is present and three or more of the following offenses are committed within 100 yards of the property over a 24-hour period.
• Disorderly conduct;
• Serving alcohol to minors or contributing to delinquency of minors;
• Use or possession of an illegal substance;
• Driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs;
• Assault;
• Vandalism;
• Urinating or defecating in public;
• Indecent exposure or other lewd conduct constituting a criminal offense;
• Any other activity resulting in a felony charge.
If an unruly gathering occurs at a short-term rental property, the owner of the property will be fined $1,000 under the approved ordinance. An increased fine of $2,000 will be levied against the owner for any subsequent violation recorded at the property within two years of the first offense.
The ordinance also includes an amendment prohibiting overnight parking on residential streets and a section dedicated to “public urination and defecation.” Any person found “urinating or defecating on private property” could be fined $500.
In explaining her opposition to the measure, Boesch argued that the behaviors targeted by the ordinance are not actual issues in the village. She said she did not see the point of adopting the ordinance when “there’s not a problem.”
“To me, we’re not a major metropolitan area that has this as a problem,” Boesch said. “We’re the Village of Pinehurst and I think people have respect for our place, respect for our streets.”
Jeff Sanborn, manager of Pinehurst, contended that the ordinance gives the village a way to respond to rental-related nuisances if they become an issue in the future.
“I think the point here is that if we do find ourselves in a situation where we could take enforcement action, I think we sure would want to be able to,” he said.
Addressing the council, Sanborn described the ordinance as the first step in a three-phase plan to establish a regulatory framework for short-term rentals in the village. The second phase of that plan would involve adding short-term rentals to the table of allowed lodging uses in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance.
Members of the council discussed a proposal to amend the PDO during a work session immediately following their regular meeting on Tuesday. Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for Pinehurst, said the amendment would give village staff the ability to issue and revoke permits to rental operators, and to designate districts where short-term rentals are or are not allowed.
Sanborn suggested that the council wait to review results from a recently launched quality-of-life survey on local neighborhoods before moving forward. He said 285 residents have responded to the survey so far, 65 responses short of the desired amount.
Also on Tuesday, the council heard a presentation from the N.C. Department of Transportation on proposed improvements to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The department is recommending that a so-called continuous-flow intersection be built at the circle to alleviate vehicle congestion and reduce traffic accidents.
According to DOT’s website, a continuous-flow intersection “improves traffic flow and reduces delays by allowing left turns and through movements of one or both approaches to occur at the same time.” There are currently fewer than 30 such intersections in the U.S.
Multiple members of the council voiced concerns about preserving the history of the 64-year-old circle, which is considered a local landmark. They also worried that the intersection would be incongruous with the village’s visual aesthetic.
This is a developing story. Full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s issue of the newspaper.
