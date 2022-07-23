This is a developing story and is being updated.
An individual was killed and four other people were injured in an early morning shooting near Pinebluff on Saturday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 11:00 am
The shooting was reported about 3:28 a.m. at a home at the end of Primrose Path, a private road off Currant Street Extension in the Addor community. Chief Deputy Richard Maness said a large party was underway at the property before violence broke out.
Deputies arrived to find an individual who was pronounced dead at the scene, along with two other victims suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were both taken by helicopter to an area trauma center.
The deceased individual has not yet been publicly identified by police. Information about the condition of the other victims was not immediately available.
The sheriff’s office said two additional individuals were later located at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst with injuries related to the shooting. They are being questioned by investigators, according to Maness.
“We don’t really know at this point what caused the shooting to erupt,” Maness said. “When you have something like this, it just takes hours to process the scene and interview people. Frankly, nobody’s really willing to talk so far.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the agency's tip line at 910-947-4444.
A Boles Funeral Home van was seen turning onto Primrose Path, which is otherwise closed to traffic, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
