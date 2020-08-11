Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Robbins on Aug. 10, 2020.

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Robbins on Aug. 10, 2020.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

An armed man was fatally shot by police on Monday in Robbins.

The shooting, which happened about 8:30 p.m., was confirmed by Chief Lawson Thomas of the Robbins Police Department. The deceased is believed to be Chris Miner, a 38-year-old who was allegedly brandishing a shotgun on Salisbury Street near the Econo Mart convenience store.

Buddy Crabtree, an employee of the store, helped police redirect traffic before the street was cordoned off. While he did not witness the shooting, Crabtree said he heard law enforcers repeatedly order Miner to drop his weapon before multiple shots were fired.

“They were hollering at him to put it down,” he said.

Brian Miner, who identified himself as one of Chris Miner’s brothers, was one of several family members at the scene on Monday evening. The two men grew up in separate households, he said, and were not particularly close.

Still, Brian Miner said it was generally known that his older brother suffered from mental illness.

“Here at the end, he was kind of losing his mind,” Brian Miner said. “He was talking to himself, he’d stare off into space.”

Lawson said the State Bureau of Investigation is involved with the case, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

This story is developing and will be updated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days