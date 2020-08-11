An armed man was fatally shot by police on Monday in Robbins.
The shooting, which happened about 8:30 p.m., was confirmed by Chief Lawson Thomas of the Robbins Police Department. The deceased is believed to be Chris Miner, a 38-year-old who was allegedly brandishing a shotgun on Salisbury Street near the Econo Mart convenience store.
Buddy Crabtree, an employee of the store, helped police redirect traffic before the street was cordoned off. While he did not witness the shooting, Crabtree said he heard law enforcers repeatedly order Miner to drop his weapon before multiple shots were fired.
“They were hollering at him to put it down,” he said.
Brian Miner, who identified himself as one of Chris Miner’s brothers, was one of several family members at the scene on Monday evening. The two men grew up in separate households, he said, and were not particularly close.
Still, Brian Miner said it was generally known that his older brother suffered from mental illness.
“Here at the end, he was kind of losing his mind,” Brian Miner said. “He was talking to himself, he’d stare off into space.”
Lawson said the State Bureau of Investigation is involved with the case, as is standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.
This story is developing and will be updated.
