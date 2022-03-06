Louis Gregory, who served for six years on the Moore County Board of Commissioners following a long career in law enforcement, passed away on Saturday.
Gregory was first elected to the board in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He represented District 2, which includes Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and the majority of the Eastwood precinct.
Citing health issues, Gregory announced last month that he was stepping down from the board with more than two years left in his second term.
“For 60 years now I have done my best to protect and serve the public, often at the sacrifice of my family and myself,” he wrote in a statement. “I find my health is such I should listen to my doctors and rest to get well. I tried to avoid doing as my doctor suggested, but now I know they are right.
“I believe one who is elected to be a commissioner should be at 100 percent. I am unable to do that at the present and I have been told treatment and rest will take several months. I do not think it right for me to be absent for that length of time. Therefore, I am advising I will be medically retiring.”
Gregory served as a liaison to the Moore County Board of Health during his time on the board, advocating for increased transparency and better communication with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also represented the commissioners on the Transportation Advisory Board and the board of directors for Partners in Progress.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gregory worked in law enforcement before becoming a county commissioner.
He was a special agent with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad’s police agency and served on the FBI’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force in the aftermath of 9/11. After moving to Moore County in 2003, he was named chief of the Whispering Pines Police Department — a position he held for six years.
Nick Picerno, who previously served two terms as a county commissioner, was appointed Tuesday to fill Gregory’s vacant seat until at least November, when an election will be held for the remainder of the Gregory’s term.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.
