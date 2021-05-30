Pik ’N Pig, a Carthage landmark that has for years greeted visiting pilots at Gilliam-McConnell Airfield, was heavily damaged in a fire early Sunday.
The blaze was first reported by Tim Searchfield, a Maine resident who is staying at the nearby RV park while in town visiting his daughter. Searchfield said he was awakened shortly after 3:20 a.m. by what sounded “like a furnace kicking on” at the restaurant, which is located on the same road as the RV park.
Searchfield said he then heard an “explosion” and went outside to investigate. He found the structure “fully engulfed” in flames, he said.
Fire crews from across Moore County soon arrived at the scene. Much of the inside of the building was destroyed before the blaze was extinguished, and parts of the structure were still smoldering hours after the flames had been quenched.
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire. An online fundraiser has been launched to help owners Janie and Ashley Sheppard rebuild the restaurant.
The restaurant opened about 14 years ago, but the Sheppard family has a long history of serving barbecue in the region. Ashley Sheppard was recently named one of the featured pitmasters for the inaugural Pinehurst Barbecue Festival in September.
Perhaps best known for its slow-cooked Boston butts, the fly-in restaurant has developed a following among amateur pilots and professional airmen alike. A detachment of Black Hawk helicopters landed for lunch at the eatery earlier this year.
Writing on Facebook, the Sheppards said the fire was an “extreme tragedy.”
“Please keep us in your prayers,” they wrote. “Our hearts our broken.”
The story is developing; check back for updates.
