The county commissioners declined to take any immediate action at their meeting Tuesday following efforts from anti-abortion advocates to declare the county a "pro-life sanctuary” — and following corresponding efforts to reject such a resolution.
The board also did not act on a proposed resolution to "prohibit further restrictions on the provision of and access to health care, including abortion services, in Moore County."
"It's something we would take our time to look at and consider," Commissioner Catherine Graham said after the meeting. "I just thought both sides were very respectful. It was very orderly, and I was pleased with that. So it speaks well for Moore County citizens."
The commissioners made it clear that they would not interfere with the legal rights of citizens or overstep the board's jurisdiction in a state where abortion rights are legally protected, and that any action they would take would be done under legal counsel from the county attorney.
"It's really a state issue," Commissioner Nick Picerno affirmed in comments after the meeting.
The meeting came after same-day protests where anti-abortion and abortion-rights protestors held rallies on opposite sides of the courthouse to support their respective causes, with about twice as many protestors on the anti-abortion side. Several individuals from each side also spoke during the public-comment period of the meeting.
The national conversation following the overturning of Roe v. Wade has permeated local politics in recent weeks. A protest in Southern Pines during the July 4 weekend attracted several hundred abortion-rights protestors, who marched in the streets downtown. A much smaller anti-abortion protest opposed the march.
"It wasn't something we didn't expect," Commissioner Otis Ritter said after Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners did not discount the possibility of adopting a resolution at some point on the topic of abortion in general. Picerno and Graham both indicated they would be interested in having the county attorney draft a resolution that would not put the board or citizens in "legal jeopardy" under state law.
"Right now, it'll be just going over what we heard tonight, see if we can come up to a resolution that our board could support," Picerno said. "We would never do a resolution to break any laws."
Graham agreed that staying within the county's legal limitations was paramount. "We have no authority to make or change (state) laws," she said, adding that "our attorney will have to guide us to be sure any resolution is not outside our legal authority as a board."
There are currently no abortion clinics in Moore County.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
