The Pinehurst Village Council has again delayed action on a plan that would provide a framework for growth in Pinehurst South over the next several decades.
The so-called Small Area Plan presented to the council would recast a 300-acre commercial area along N.C. 5 as a “mixed-use environment” with retail space, offices, single-family residential dwellings and a park, according to Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for the village. He noted that the proposed vision for Pinehurst South satisfies various development objectives outlined in the Comprehensive Plan adopted by the village in 2019.
“I think we’ve done a real good job of implementing the goals in the Comprehensive Plan,” Burich told the council, adding that “as far back as 2019 when we did the comp plan, we were looking at creating a mixed-use environment in this area.”
Mayor John Strickland and council members Patrick Pizzella and Jane Hogeman all voiced concern about a projected increase in traffic over the next 50 years under the plan, which was developed by the Baltimore consulting firm Design Collective. The plan, Hogeman said, “isn’t designed to the capacity of the infrastructure” in Pinehurst.
Council members Jeff Morgan and Lydia Boesch both expressed support for the plan, with Morgan contending that increased traffic is an inevitable problem for the village regardless of what happens in Pinehurst South.
“Traffic is a huge issue,” he said. “We have to address it. But growth is coming whether we want it or not.”
Burich was asked to gather additional information and report back to the council during its next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 13. A previous discussion of the plan on July 26 also ended without a vote from the council.
A separate Small Area Plan for Village Place, a 100-acre area near the Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211, was approved following a 4-1 vote by the council in June.
This is a developing story; full coverage of Tuesday’s council meeting will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
