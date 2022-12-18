Police say an antisemitic sign was found posted above a highway in Vass before the first evening of Hanukkah.
Authorities removed the sign from the bridge, which is located on N.C. 690 and overlooks U.S. 1, on Sunday morning, according to Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. The sign was emblazoned with swastikas and phrases associated with white supremacist groups.
“We have the sign and are investigating it fully,” Maness said, adding it was too early to tell if the incident is in any way linked to the Dec. 3 attack on the county’s power grid.
Sunday evening marked the start of Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish festival of lights. The incident in Vass comes amid a national uptick in anti-Jewish crime
The Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 cases of antisemitic harassment, vandalism or assault in 2021, the most reported since the organization began tracking such incidents in 1979. In a recent blog post, the ADL said it expects this year’s numbers “will tell a similar story” based on preliminary data.
This is not the first time the bridge where the sign was found has been vandalized by white supremacists. In 2015, multiple overpasses and road signs along U.S. 1 were defaced with racist graffiti that was later painted over by crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
