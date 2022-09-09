Almost a year after Southern Pines approved plans for the highly-anticipated Target shopping center off of Morganton Road, the developer has come back to the town requesting changes that could further delay the construction process.
The Town Council heard a preview of proposed architectural changes to the Target-anchored shopping center this week. Including accommodations for new retailers, those changes will have to be approved by the town before construction can begin on the shopping center.
Publix is no longer in the picture, said John Silverman of Midland Atlantic Properties, the shopping center’s developer. Instead, other expected retailers include Home Goods, Five Below, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. The 147,000 square foot Target will also include an internal CVS and Starbucks, Silverman confirmed.
“The Target building that is here is the nicest Target that we've ever done,” Silverman said. “And it's a beautiful store. It's much nicer than the store that we had designed back in November.”
According to the requested changes, the Target will increase in size from about 109,000 to 147,000 square feet. It will span 561 feet across, an increase of 153 feet compared to the previously approved version.
Silverman said the size increase came down to two factors. He said that the store previously envisioned was smaller than prototype stores (according to the Target website, most stores are 130,000 square feet) and Target had demonstrated an interest in larger retail in Southern Pines.
“Target made the affirmative decision to not downsize a store in Southern Pines,” Silverman said. “They became very opposed to having a store that didn't have the same offerings that any other Target store would.”
Silverman also said that the increase in square footage would allow Target to have a fulfillment center inside the store for online orders where customers can pick up their orders.
Some members of the council expressed concern at the meeting over the length of the store, which spans one and a half football fields in distance. They said the version presented looked at odds with the small town feel of Southern Pines architecture.
“I think we have as a council a tremendous responsibility to protect the architectural well-being of our town,” Councilmember Ann Petersen said. “And I’m a Target shopper. I’m just asking that it looks like it belongs here, not that it belongs in Illinois or Wisconsin.”
“It just looked like it popped out of any town,” Councilmember Taylor Clement said. “It looks like every other town, and when someone drives in the middle of the parking lot, and you take off a blindfold, they’re gonna say, ‘I don’t know (where I am). I’m in Cary, Fayetteville, Raleigh.’”
Silverman will present the requested changes again at the regular Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
