Is Target coming to Southern Pines? The retailer’s name and logo are prominently included in a massive development proposal submitted to the town late Monday.
Midland Atlantic Properties, a national developer specializing in large mixed-use projects, is proposing a conceptual development plan that encompasses a nearly 100-acre site stretching between U.S. 15-501, near Partner Circle, to Morganton Road.
A more detailed preliminary development plan, submitted concurrently, outlines a proposed 200,000-square-foot shopping center and multi-family residential complex located on vacant land behind Chick-fil-A.
Those plans included a rendering of a proposed “monument sign” that would be constructed on U.S. 15-501, at the entrance road access. Target is listed as the primary anchor.
John Silverman, managing partner and co-founder of Midland Atlantic Properties, would not confirm any specific potential tenants by name.
However, his Ohio-based company has developed more than 50 shopping centers across the country, notably Southpoint, an award-winning 320-acre project in Durham that includes the Streets@Southpoint Mall, the Renaissance Center @ Southpoint, and the Southpoint Plaza Target center.
“Frankly, we’ve been looking at the Southern Pines market for a number of years,” Silverman told The Pilot during a brief phone interview Tuesday. “The community has continued to grow and have community-wide enhancements that made it attractive for retailers and development growth. You have a great community and we want to be part of that.
“One of our signature projects is Southpoint in Durham. If we are fortunate enough to have our plans approved by the town, we will create a Southpoint-quality project that everyone can be very excited about and proud of.”
Broad Plan
A Target spokeswoman, reached Tuesday afternoon, declined to say the company was locked in to the project but said in an emailed statement that the company is “continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share at this time.”
The phase-one preliminary sketch shows four buildings within the proposed shopping center’s footprint. The largest would house a 109,000-square-foot anchor tenant. Plans also call for two mid-size tenant spaces, and several smaller retail spaces. The multi-family residential complex would be located adjacent to the shopping center.
Plans call for a new four-lane road that bisects the 100-acre site and connects to new lighted intersections on U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road. In later phases, additional roads would connect to Southern Road and Old Morganton Road to create a grid-like network with commercial areas on Brucewood Road.
Midland Atlantic is working in coordination with local consulting firms Koontz Jones Design and LKC Engineering. Silverman anticipated the shopping center and proposed multi-family residential complex could open in fall 2023, if plans are approved.
In the application packet, Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design said connections between existing streets will increase “mobility in the area.” A traffic impact analysis conducted by Kimley Horn is required as part of the town’s review process of the preliminary development plan.
Silverman said he has consulted with state transportation officials, but it is not yet clear how Midland Atlantic’s plans will intersect with the “super street” modifications the state Department of Transportation has planned for U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1. DOT has previously announced that work to construct hard medians and restricted turn access along these roads beginning after the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
The Southern Pines Planning Board is expected to review the proposed plans in August, followed by a public hearing before the Southern Pines Town Council, tentatively scheduled in September.
Long History
The 100-acre undeveloped site has passed through a number of owners over the years and has long been coveted for its prime development potential. When viewed on a map, it is strategically located in the area of southern Moore County where Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen interconnect.
Thirty years ago, the site was mostly cleared of trees when a previous planned development was proposed. Those plans expired and there have been several conceptual ideas floated, most recently in 2016, but none ever took root. The phase-one project site that would include the shopping center encompasses a now vacant area where a commercial driving range operated in the 1990s.
The Van Camp family, who developed the Morganton Park North and South complexes, own additional large tracts that are included in the overall 100-acre conceptual plan, as submitted to the town; however, no further plans have been announced at this time.
The large acreage does not have any wetlands or woodpecker habitat. But it does have some other unique features, including an historic family cemetery where Scotch Loyalist Kenneth Black is buried.
A prominent pre-Revolutionary War figure, Black lived on land where the Residence Inn by Marriott is located on Brucewood Road, according to local historian Susan Pockmire. There he raised cotton and, possibly, food crops.
Black was killed on July 20, 1781, by Col. Philip Alston who headed a band of Patriot militia. It is believed that Black was mistaken for Col. David Fanning, who had stayed at the Black’s family farm before traveling to Wilmington. Black’s killing sparked the Revolutionary War battle at the House in the Horseshoe wh,ich is re-enacted every year at the state historic site on the Deep River southeast of Carthage.
Midland Atlantic plans to protect the historic cemetery and has proposed a park-like setting with walking trails to connect the area to the shopping center.
Plans also call for large electric utility transmission lines on the site to remain in place, but smaller distribution lines will be buried from U.S. 15-501 to the boundary line of the Morganton Road Sports Complex.
