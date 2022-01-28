A local developer’s plan to create a golf training center on N.C. 211 hit a terminal roadblock last week, but not because of any objection to that proposal itself.
Pete Mace, who owns 5.6 acres between Pinehurst and West End already zoned for commercial use, has now withdrawn a proposed amendment to the county’s new land use plan that would have allowed what the plan defines as “high impact” recreational uses along key highway entrances to Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen, Carthage, Vass and Cameron.
The land use plan includes a number of permitted and prohibited commercial uses in both the “urban transition” and rural areas of what’s called the highway corridor overlay district. The urban transition district includes just over 32 miles of highway frontage throughout Moore County — segments of N.C. 211, N.C. 15-501, N.C. 22 and U.S. 1 — bordering town and village limits.
Currently high impact recreation is one of the activities prohibited outright in the urban transition area. Last week the county commissioners heard Mace’s request to allow high impact recreational uses by conditional use permit.
“The applicant or whoever is ready to come forward with that particular use would have to appear before the planning board and Board of Commissioners,” Moore County Planning Director Debra Ensmingler told the commissioners.
Most of that urban transition area is outside of Mace’s interest. So too, he told the commissioners, are the actual uses that county ordinances classify as “high impact.”
The county’s land use plan defines high impact recreation as “activities that have a high potential for nuisance to abutting property owners.” Approval of Mace’s request would have opened the door to developments like amusement parks, arenas, drive-in theaters, motocross and go-kart tracks in the entire urban transition district.
But unlike those activities, golf schools and golf training aren’t explicitly mentioned in the land use plans’ definitions of recreational uses, either high impact or low. Miniature golf is listed as high impact. Golf courses and driving ranges are listed as separate uses, and in areas where the zoning would otherwise allow them are subject to no restrictions by the county’s highway corridor standards.
The county planning board reviewed Mace’s request in December and unanimously endorsed it.
But last week Pinehurst’s Mayor John Strickland and Councilmember Jane Hogeman asked the commissioners on behalf of the Village Council not to approve the proposed changes. They were joined by Pinehurst resident Kaye Pierson and Nick Lasala of Cameron, who also opposed the amendment during a public hearing.
The urban transition district includes two of the primary routes into Pinehurst: N.C. 211 from West End and N.C. 15-501 from Carthage. Hogeman pointed out that recreational uses that draw crowds and create light pollution in the evening hours could be a nuisance to nearby residential areas as well as an aesthetic blight on the entrance to Moore County’s municipalities.
“While the applicant’s proposal does not change high-impact outdoor recreation to a permitted use, it does provide an easier avenue to allow such uses,” Hogeman read from a letter endorsed by the full Village Council.
“Moore County’s commissioners and staff put a lot of great work into developing the corridor overlay ordinance. Particularly in this case, the Village of Pinehurst feels very strongly that you got it right.”
Businesses now allowed by conditional use permit in the urban transition district include RV storage and rental, auto detailing and commercial truck washes, service stations, group care facilities and commercial buildings larger than 10,000 square feet.
The commissioners didn’t get a chance to discuss whether or not to add high impact recreation to that list last week before Mace rose to both explain his request and withdraw it.
Mace said that the project would be a golf training facility with a natural putting area, which an out-of-state group was considering a $1 million investment in building. But after hearing opposition to the only avenue to making it happen, he was prepared to abandon that plan.
“All we wanted to do is be able to do this golf training, putting facility, leave the trees and let them do their thing, but the way we approached it was this text amendment,” he said.
“Right now you could go and clear-cut the land, build a metal building, put a strip center, you can do that today. It’s just a way to try to preserve the property and do something nice for the gateway to Pinehurst. But I’m not trying to change U.S. 1 or 15-501. It was just one, 5.6-acre piece of property. That’s all we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.