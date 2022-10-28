The developer of a massive new mixed-use development spoke before a group of key Moore County business leaders Thursday, outlining plans for a sweeping project that could be transformational for southern Moore.
“In one of the worst kept secrets in Moore County, yes, a Target is officially coming to Southern Pines,” said John Silverman, managing principal and co-founder of Midland Atlantic Properties, developers of large-scale commercial properties across the U.S. Silverman was the keynote speaker before a group known as Moore 100, an offshoot of the Partners in Progress business development group.
The Target had long been depicted in drawings and documents that the Southern Pines Town staff and Council had reviewed over the past 18 months. On Wednesday, Silverman detailed the size, scope and some of the retailers expected to occupy the retail complex. The development, expected to be done in phases, also includes apartments and has space set aside for offices and other development. Construction is set to begin next week.
Original plans for a smaller Target are gone; the new store is scaled up at a 149,000 square feet. By way of comparison, that’s about twice as large as the Harris Teeter at the Pinecroft shopping center in Taylortown.
A new DICK'S Sporting Goods location and the region’s first Golf Galaxy will be the initial tenants to open in the spring of 2024 — “to be ready for the U.S. Open,” Silverman said. Other retailers such as HomeGoods, FiveBelow and a large Starbucks with a grassy courtyard directly outside will follow. Target is aiming for an October 2024 opening.
Silverman spent about 30 minutes speaking about the Morganton Park South project in Southern Pines, to be located off U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road.
The overall site, which will take on a town square appearance, will include more than 268,000 square feet of property and boast water features, wide sidewalks, smaller glass paned windows, “lots of wood and similar brick to what is used in downtown Southern Pines,” and horse fences running aside parts of the park-like setting.
Prior to Silverman’s presentation, Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress and Adam Kiker, one of LKC Engineering’s principals, addressed the Moore 100 group gathered at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.
Silverman spoke about himself and his career before speaking directly about the development. His company has developed more than 50 shopping centers. Midland Atlantic Properties has developed 11 projects in North Carolina, notably Southpoint, an award-winning 325-acre project in Durham that includes the Streets@Southpoint Mall, the Renaissance Center @Southpoint, and the Southpoint Plaza Target center.
Dr. Lee Conti, the owner of the Southern Pines site, was also on hand at the meeting and Silverman shared that he especially “had been great to work with” in addition to thanking the Department of Transportation, the town of Southern Pines and Duke Energy.
“This could not have happened without all of us working together,” he said.
The new four-lane road that will bisect the 100-acre site and connect to new lighted intersections on U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road will be built first.
As for the Target store, new details revealed include the addition of a large are for online order fulfillment located on the side of the store instead of in the back, “allowing everyone to order anything from Target.com and be able to easily pick up those purchases.”
Silverman also revealed that, while the Florida-based grocer Publix had been reportedly eyeing its first Moore County location there, “we do not expect a grocery store.
“We don’t have the square footage,” he said, “nor does the area have a need.” When asked directly about the chances of adding a Trader Joe’s location, Silverman said, “You aren’t going to like this answer, but no, no Trader Joe’s.”
Golfers shopping at DICK'S and Golf Galaxy will be able to see, try and get custom fit for specific equipment in connection with a partnership with Golf Digest magazine.
"This partnership between DICK'S, Golf Galaxy and Golf Digest is about bringing together the resources of industry leaders to help golfers at all levels find the best equipment, get custom fit, and improve their game." Eric Smith, vice president of Golf at DICK'S Sporting Goods said in January when the partnership was announced.
The conceptual mock-ups shared with the crowd showed the 267 multi-family units and the shopping area with ease-in-access for the residents to walk to shopping and dining. Silverman also shared that part of the outside of the Target store itself pays homage to the wooden trellis outside of the Southern Pines train station.
Even the once problematic location of the historic cemetery on the property is now a “focal point.” Midland Atlantic intends to preserve the Black family historic cemetery as a centerpiece feature.
Amie Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Sandhills chapter, asked Silverman if he had the numbers yet for job creation. He did not, choosing instead to mention the project as “an $80 million dollar investment in this community.”
Silverman was also asked if there was anything he could say to ease the minds of small business owners who were worried about the loss of business to the big box stores coming.
“I don’t believe there is any reason to panic,” he said. “As the community has grown, the need for more businesses and the ability for more businesses to succeed has grown. Many people in Moore County shop at the Targets in the surrounding counties and online already. This just keeps them in the county.”
Hawkins noted that she is frequently asked if a Target is in the county by not just friends and neighbors, but by potential businesses looking to locate in Moore County.
“So I thank you, Mr. Silverman for helping with our potential economic recruitment,” she said.
Contact Sam Hudson at (678) 577-6183 or sam@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.