It’s that time of year again: farmer markets’ are reopening, and self-pick farms are gearing up for produce enthusiasts. But the unusually warm winter has taken a toll on some crops.
Deborah McGiffin, Moore County extension director for the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, said peaches and blueberries took a “pretty bad hit” with the recent freeze. Farmers have estimated a 50 percent loss because of it.
Many crops began blooming early because of the “extremely warm winter,” McGiffin said.
Farmers were hopeful about a week ago regarding the amount of surviving crops, but she said many are thinking more realistically.
Savanah Laur, Moore County’s horticulture extension agent, echoed this sentiment, noting that everyone was “optimistic” until this last freeze, which made farmers “a little bit worried” about crop yields.
McGiffin said an “optimal winter” starts cold and gradually warms up. When the temperature fluctuates between warm and freezing, as it has this winter, she called it “detrimental” for crops.
“So warm winters are not good if you haven’t had a freeze,” McGiffin said.
She said some blueberry varieties bloom later and may be okay, but “the early ones are definitely going to be hurt.” Laur said the developmental stage, or the age of the blueberry, may have protected some as well.
Strawberries were not hit the same because the crops are easier to protect from freezing temperatures with row covers. Many farms have already started selling strawberries, including Kawali and Highlander Farms.
The main impact on crops so far this year is the freeze, McGiffin said. She said the Sandhills have good drainage, so rainfall has not been an issue. But when crops receive too much rain, it can waterlog the plants and affect the produce’s flavor, making them blander.
“Now that the last freeze is hopefully behind us,” Laur said, farmers need to focus on getting their products to consumers. But that might not be a problem as people have become more interested in buying locally.
“I guess because of COVID and all, people are still more cognizant about where their food comes from,” McGiffin said.
She said Moore County has a lot of small farms and is unique in that while there is a lot of development happening, there is a lot of interest in farming.
“The average farm is 122 acres, so the smaller farmer, typically, doesn’t do well when they have to compete with large farmers that sell to wholesalers,” McGiffin said. “Our small farmers are able to sell directly to the customer, bypassing the wholesaler, and that really benefits everybody — the customer and the farmer.”
The U.S. Census of Agriculture comes out every five years, with the last completed census in 2017. It showed 733 farms in Moore County, a two percent increase from the 2012 census. 257 were crop farms, nurseries and greenhouses — a nine percent increase from 2012.
McGiffin said that being close to Fort Bragg has helped to increase the number of small farms because many military retirees have decided to start farming.
Data from the 2022 census will be available by the end of the year. McGiffin’s “anxious to see” if the number of farms has increased.
Peaches, blueberries and blackberries are expected in the late spring. Apples, pears, figs, pecans and muscadines would be the next round of fruit crops starting around July, Laur said. Farmers will transition to fall crops in mid-July, planting the traditional squashes and kales.
Markets
Kalawi Farm is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Highlanders Farm is open Tuesday through Saturday. On weekdays, its hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sandhills Farm will host a self-driving tour on Sat., April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a free event, but people need to sign up to receive the tour map and details of the event. Tickets are available at sandhillsfarmtour2023.eventbrite.com.
The farmers’ market at Armory Sports Complex, 604 W. Morganton Rd., is open on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A second market will occur on Saturdays from April 15 to October 28, 8 a.m. to noon, at 156 S.E. Broad St.
Sandhills Farmers’ Market at 1 Village Green Rd. W., Pinehurst will open on Saturdays from April 15 to Oct. 7, except for Memorial and Labor Day weekends, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from April 19 to Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
People also have the option to subscribe to Sandhills Farm to Table Cooperative’s multi-farm CSA (community-supported agriculture). The CSA is a membership-based subscription where people can regularly get a box of seasonal produce. More information can be found at https://www.sandhillsfarm2table.com/.
