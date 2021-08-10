Students and employees of Moore County’s public schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors until at least the end of September.
The Moore County Board of Education on Monday voted 4-3 in support of a staff recommendation to make masking mandatory for students and faculty members for the first month of the school year. Similar mandates are currently in effect for public school districts in seven of the nine counties that surround Moore.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have recently recommended indoor masking in schools. The latest guidance comes amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases that has been fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
Over 330 new infections have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department since last Tuesday. Citing data from the department, Tim Locklair, chief officer of Academic and Student Support Services for Moore County Schools, said there are currently 60 active cases involving children and teenagers younger than 18 — the highest tally since mid-January.
Superintendent Robert Grimesey said he supported the policy because it will help the district avoid disruptions to in-person instruction. Unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms and other school settings do not have to quarantine at home in districts with mask mandates, according to the latest interim guidance from DHHS.
“One month ago, I would have absolutely no problem recommending a masks-optional approach,” Grimesey said. “The quarantines really concern me — the disruptive effect that that has. I’ve got to come down on the side of wanting to have in-person instruction and wanting to have the maximum number of our children in the building.”
He added: “If these numbers continue to get worse, then I would recommend that we would sustain (the policy). If we see improvement, then I would recommend that we would reconsider it.”
More than 20 audience members weighed in on the proposed policy during the public-comment period of Monday’s meeting, which was held in the auditorium of Union Pines High School. The vast majority of the speakers said they opposed mandatory masking for students, with many of them arguing that the decision should be made on an individual-basis by the students’ parents.
“I have listened to the parents and the taxpayers, and I agree that each parent has a right to do what they think is best for their children,” said Ed Dennison, the board member who made the motion to adopt the mask mandate. “But each parent does not have a right to decide what is best for all of our 12,000 students. Since everyone cannot agree on what we should do, I’m making my decision on what I think is best for keeping our 12,000 students in school for in-person learning instead of being quarantined.”
Dennison noted that the county’s rolling, weekly average of new cases had climbed from 1.1 infections on June 28 to 47.4 infections for the seven days ending Monday. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stands at 16.4 percent, much higher than the statewide average of 11.1 percent.
The local health department has recorded 9,830 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic. At least 198 of those cases, or about 2 percent, have been fatal. Nearly 1,280 of the county’s total cases, or about 13 percent, have been linked to individuals younger than 18.
Board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy all voted against the masking requirement.
“The bottom line is that I believe that we have to allow parents to decide for their children,” Levy said in a comment that was met with cheers and applause from the audience. He went on to point out that none of the school board members seated at the dais during the meeting were wearing face coverings.
“I don’t believe that we need to mandate for our children, who are less vulnerable than we are, that they must have masks, vaccinated or not — in terms of our high schools especially — when we don’t have masks,” Levy said. “I would love to have one single solution that works for everyone, but when we have these problems, when we have these divisions, we have to decide based upon liberty (…). Liberty means that parents are responsible for their children and we as a school board must do the best that we possibly can to ensure that for the parents.”
Data from DHHS showed that approximately 46,971 residents, or 47 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. About 3 percent of residents aged 12 to 17 — a group that accounts for 7 percent of the county’s population — are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
The board is expected to revisit the masking policy when it convenes again on Oct. 4.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.