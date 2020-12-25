Neither rain nor wind nor cold — not even a last-minute change of venue — deterred Project Santa from its appointed task: give away hundreds of shiny bikes to kids of all sizes, some facing a grim Christmas.
The giveaway, spearheaded by Earl Wright for 25 years, usually happens in the former Bo’s supermarket parking lot in downtown Southern Pines. However the COVID-compliant drive-through format, where parents remain in cars, suggested moving to the much larger Walmart lot to avoid congestion on Broad and Bennett Streets.
The giveaway started at 8 a.m. on Friday just as clouds were blown away by a biting wind and a few snowflakes. By 9 a.m. cars formed double and triple lines from the Turner Street entrance. Organizers expected a larger than usual crowd since the giveaway will not be repeated on New Year’s Day, in Robbins, as in years past.
“Worth the wait and better than standing out in the cold,” said Ed Roue. “It’s been a hard year, for work. I told my (three) kids I’m taking them to get a bike (directly) from Santa.”
As usual, Santa Earl was everywhere, directing traffic, loading bikes, answering questions, posing for photos. He has received the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service and been named Man of the Year by the Moore County Foundation. Sharon Thompson, Wright’s partner, acknowledged in her welcoming speech that this has been a difficult year for Wright, also. His son died unexpectedly in November. Project Santa, which started as a fixed-up toy and bike giveaway from Wright’s home in West Southern Pines, kept him going through the holiday season.
However, Wright will hang up his Santa suit after this Christmas.
“That makes me feel fantastic — but I’ll still help out.” Wright and Thompson have drafted a replacement Santa to run the operation but haven’t revealed his name.
The new format had children taken by volunteers from car to a measuring pole. Bikes for each height were arranged together. Even so, the sight of so many (nearly 1,000, most new, many elaborately decorated with cartoon characters) daunted the little ones while boys in the 9-11 year old range knew exactly what they wanted. Toddlers selected from a row of trikes and ride-on trucks. Besides the helmets, children were offered winter jackets, scarves, hats, mittens and dolls. Sarah Monzillo and her crew from TeamWorkz with the help of local churches collected and wrapped 600 gifts, labeled age-appropriate, to be picked up as cars departed the lot.
Volunteers (and the DJ’s ear-splitting Christmas pop) is what makes the event rock, Thompson says. Many are repeats, like Mercedes Saulsbury, who translates for Spanish-speaking families. Her husband Bill Saulsbury recognizes how tough the virus has made this Christmas, but it didn’t keep them away from the outdoor venue where, he notices, “Everybody is being careful.” Pete Kallgren, his wife and three children have volunteered for five years. “This is just what we do”, Kallgren says. “I love it.”
Others, like Patty Thompson, are new: “I can’t think of a better thing to do to bring joy, on Christmas morning.”
Volunteer Wesley Bickford accepts the thankless job of directing traffic, far from the bike action. The cold wind sweeping across the Walmart lot doesn’t bother him because, unlike other volunteers and some children, he’s dressed warmly, in layers: “I’m from Vermont,” suffices. “My kids are grown, so my wife and I enjoy giving back. We love to see kids who wouldn’t otherwise get a bike, get one. Earl’s just the best in this community.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
How many bikes were given away? Good job Earl & Sharon and all the volunteers, you guys have done a remarkable job for 25 years.
