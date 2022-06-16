When a place more known for its Fish and Chips is rounding up infant formula donations for local moms, you know your community has a problem.
From the beginning of this national formula crisis, local moms and the community have rallied to help each other as much as they can. Even Dugan's Pub in Pinehurst is involved.
Accepting donations of formula from customers or anyone who just wanted to donate, owner Alan Riley then relays “what we have in stock,” via social media. Then moms can come and pick up what they need for no cost.
“I’m not a mom or a dad,” says Riley, who has a long history running food drive donations in Moore County. “However, we would like to do our part and help. Hopefully, we can help some.”
While the news cycle has already to a large extent moved on to other crises, the formula shortage remains acute. Local stores shelves empty as fast as they are restocked. And that’s assuming they’re even on shelves. Some stores keep the canisters behind the counter in locked display cases, almost like precious stones, requiring payment first and then “manager’s assistance.”
Desperate messages like these from the Moore County MOMS Group Formula Board still pepper local social media:
“Hey! I have a 25-weeker now a little over a month and we are in need of this formula to fortify with. Please be on the lookout for us! We will pay whatever for it.”
“Hey y’all. I’m desperately searching for sensitive, any brand. We have some coming in the mail from California, but delivery keeps getting delayed. We ran out a few days ago and I tried similac alimentum, and it’s failing MISERABLY. Even a sample can or two, I’m desperate.”
While measures have been enacted nationally — one of the largest manufacturing plants in Michigan that had been shut down is back up and running — North Carolinians have once again had to apply their state motto, “To Be, Rather than To Seem,” and get stuff done instead of waiting around for help.
For every desperate post across the Sandhills, more of these followed:
“Hello - I recently bought formula for a family friend, but not the right kind. If anyone needs this (unopened, just purchased this Wednesday) please let me know!”
“Hi Moms! I have a 5 month old and I have a surplus supply of breast milk that I’d like to donate. If anyone is in need please let me know!”
It’s Complicated
No one thing caused the formula shortage. It started with supply chain issues, then staffing shortages, then a recall by the country’s largest manufacturer as the result of two infant deaths.
Ultimately, Abbott Manufacturing, maker of 90 percent of all Similac products and 40 percent of the formula market share, shut down its massive facility that was traced back to the recall.
Because formula is the sole source of nutrition for a vulnerable population, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration monitors and regulates the process and has strict guidelines on production, importing, manufacturing and distribution. As a result, just four companies in this country manufacture formula: Abbott Nutrition, Mead-Johnson Nutrition, Nestle Gerber USA and Perrio Co.
Those four companies slowed production during the pandemic for several reasons, but also because Americans stopped having as many babies. When the pandemic waned and pregnancies increased, the companies needed time to bring back the supply. Then the Abbott recall happened. When the supply of U.S. formula comes from just four companies and the largest of those essentially shuts down, the impact is dramatic.
Vass resident Christina Murray, expecting her fourth child any day now is angry and worried.
“I definitely feel as though something could have been done in the prevention of this crisis,” she said. “There are tons of questions that I'm not sure we'll ever completely have answered.”
Darla Moneymaker, a Southern Pines lactation consultant, shared that the breast-feeding community has also been impacted by the last few months explaining “the toll taken on my clients has been heartbreaking.”
That includes the impact of the responses on social media on the age-old argument of breastfeeding vs. formula. Or the scared moms who had stopped breastfeeding and now needed “tips for re-establishing supply” because, with the formula shortage, they now felt the need to “start a freezer stash just in case.”
A Formula for Formula
Exactly 52.7 percent of North Carolina and 42.6 percent of Moore County are a part of the nutritional program for low-income families, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). According to the 2019 Moore County Community Health Assessment, in order to be eligible, household earnings must be at or below 185 percent of the Federal poverty guidelines.
Individual states’ WIC programs, the FDA and the three biggest formula companies have an elaborate contract of sorts – technically, federal grants — where states are assigned a formula company as a “sole-source provider” and then the state’s WIC program only allows its participants to use that brand. In North Carolina, that’s Gerber.
The formula company gives the state’s WIC program a steep discount on the product. According to the USDA, these discounts are typically 90 percent less than wholesale prices.The contracted company gets “free” advertising in its inclusion on all WIC communications, limitations, and instructions.
The company also generally does better in state sales that are not a part of the WIC program compared to the other manufacturers because of increased shelf space, the “stamp” of approval by the state and increased product availability.
Typically, this sole-source provider is able to raise the price of its product in that state as well. Because WIC participants don’t have a choice as to what brand to purchase and because the product is more readily available, the law of supply and demand works.
Twenty-three states are contracted with Abbott, 18 with Mead Johnson, and nine with Gerber. Because of the perfect storm of these formula factors, WIC participants across the country were becoming part of the problem.
For example, If those 23 Abbott states suddenly have none of their “official” WIC formula, they buy another brand. But that other brand is postured to sell to its typical market and is not prepared, thus it experiences a shortage as well before it can catch up. When parents panic, it’s a different type of panic. Thus the hoarding, hiding and bidding.
Jules Langaman, a Moore County MOMS Club member, would do literally anything to get formula to somebody.
“I was talking with a few friends, and we were trying to figure out if we (who don’t need formula) signed up for the free samples and gave them to somebody in this group — would that help or hurt? Because obviously people don’t want to be part of the reason for the shortage, but it could help somebody?”
Murray, the Vass mother, shared her typical activities of the last few weeks.
“Most days, I am stopping and taking pictures of what supply the store has and I am posting in the group in the hopes that a mom can find what they're looking for. I buy a can or two, leaving more on the shelf so that someone else can come along and buy what they need as well.”
All Options Opened
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services moved quickly when it realized what was happening and was the first state to find some semblance of relief for its WIC recipients. The state and Gerber were the first sole-source duo to expand access so that these families “have the flexibility to choose different sizes, types and brands of formula,” DHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement. “When formula supply began to tighten, we looked at all avenues to ensure safe and nutritious options for North Carolina babies and families.”
Stacy Dean, the USDA’s deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services was noticeably impressed with the swift action taken by North Carolina.
“We are grateful for the leadership and teamwork” from the state and Gerber, Dean said in a news release. The state has since shared its experiences with other states.
With a shortage domestically, many mothers wondered about formula availability from other countries. But importing infant formula had a huge problem: dairy lobbyists and the formula makers themselves. According to a MapLight analysis, $60.7 million was spent by Abott, Mead and Johnson, and Gerber just in the last ten years lobbying policy makers. Part of their success seems to include complicated, dense applications for companies who are considering importing formulas in the US and then steep taxes if approved.
State officials are not waiting around for formula to fall from the sky. DHHS press assistant Summer Tonizzo said in an emailed statement that officials “continue to monitor the federal Operation Fly Formula but do not have additional details at this time about what North Carolina may receive or when.
“Our goal is to ensure safe and nutritious options for North Carolina families, and the NCDHHS team has been actively working on several fronts.”
But mothers are conflicted about taking formula away from other mothers in other countries. “Are we now putting a strain on their supply?” Murray asked. “What exactly is being done to get our factories back up and running to help with the shortage?”
Focusing on Support
Local pediatricians are doing what they can to help. Sandhills Pediatrics, one of the area’s largest practices, has links and information on its website about formula and asks mothers with patients younger than six months old who cannot find formula to call or message them through the patient portal.
Dr. Christoph Diasio, a pediatrician for Sandhills Pediatrics in its Southern Pines office, stressed that parents should not dilute baby formula to stretch it out because of the small kidneys’ inability to properly process the additional water.
The United Way of Moore County is also helping moms find local organizations or food pantries that might have formula. It also has updates posted on its Facebook page including links and a 2-1-1 hotline. Even the Southern Pines Welcome Center has resources to help families find formula.
Langaman, who organized the dedicated “formula posting” for the MOMS Club, “knew that if moms would post what they were looking for with a picture, we could all help each other find it.”
Outside Moore County, other actions are ongoing. Legislation was introduced this week that would provide the FDA emergency funding — $28 million — to monitor formula supply, the companies and to guard against any fraud.
Abbott Nutrition announced its plant had started production of its specialized formula with a “hopeful” June 20 date and was “working hard” to restart production of other formulas.
“We're already scared enough for our children,” said Murray, looking for the lessons learned in all this. “We need to focus on being supportive and helping our fellow moms.”
For more information, contact sam@thepilot.com or (678) 577-6183.
