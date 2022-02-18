TEASER Moore County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Moore County Sheriff's officials have called in the State Bureau of Investigation after a sheriff's deputy shot and injured an armed individual early Friday morning.

Moore County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Maness  said deputies were called at 1:31 a.m. to investigate a noise complaint at 302 Fairway Court, near the Hyland Hills golf course north of Southern Pines. The complaint came in as "beating and banging" noises coming from the unit.

Maness said two deputies responded and walked up a flight of stairs to the unit. Maness said the deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves as sheriff's deputies.

Maness said when the door opened, a man was in the doorway holding a handgun aimed at deputies. One deputy took a step back and fell down a flight of stairs behind them. The second deputy pulled out his service weapon and shot the individual.

"Emergency medical aid was immediately rendered," Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement, "and the suspect was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst."

Maness said the deputy who fell down the stairs was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Because the shooting is under investigation by state officials, sheriff's officials are not releasing additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at thepilot.com for updates.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

jimmie canabera

No more information given yet anyone can go online and find out who lives at that address.

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Kudos to our brave police force.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days