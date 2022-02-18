Moore County Sheriff's officials have called in the State Bureau of Investigation after a sheriff's deputy shot and injured an armed individual early Friday morning.
Moore County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Maness said deputies were called at 1:31 a.m. to investigate a noise complaint at 302 Fairway Court, near the Hyland Hills golf course north of Southern Pines. The complaint came in as "beating and banging" noises coming from the unit.
Maness said two deputies responded and walked up a flight of stairs to the unit. Maness said the deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves as sheriff's deputies.
Maness said when the door opened, a man was in the doorway holding a handgun aimed at deputies. One deputy took a step back and fell down a flight of stairs behind them. The second deputy pulled out his service weapon and shot the individual.
"Emergency medical aid was immediately rendered," Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement, "and the suspect was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst."
Maness said the deputy who fell down the stairs was also treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Because the shooting is under investigation by state officials, sheriff's officials are not releasing additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back at thepilot.com for updates.
