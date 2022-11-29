The Southern Pines Business Association (SPBA) is happy to announce the Grand Marshal for the Southern Pines Christmas scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd at 11:00am with lineups starting at 9:30am.
The Grand Marshal has always been viewed as an honor for the participant and it is SPBA’s way of showing appreciation for an individual (sometimes a group) for their commitment to the town, service to others or the noteworthy impact they have on the community. This year, we are thrilled to announce the Grand Marshal: Dr. John Dempsey, President of Sandhills Community College.
Dempsey will also be announcing the countdown for the Pinecone Drop at First Eve on Dec. 31, in Southern Pines.
In 1989, Dr. Dempsey was selected as only the second president of Sandhills Community College. In the three decades since, he has led his faculty and staff in making SCC a renowned community college—to the betterment of tens of thousands of students, employees, community members, and organizations.
He inspired innovation through scholarship, philanthropy, and community outreach – all to promote lifelong learning and an enriched North Carolina. As he reaches the pinnacle of his career, he leaves SCC with a successful foundation and an impressive history of student success.
