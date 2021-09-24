Dueling demonstrations were held ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Education: one celebrating teachers and the other denouncing a mask mandate for students.
The contrast played out in front of motorists passing the school system’s district office in Carthage while the two outdoor rallies were underway. On the east side of the property, a group of masked demonstrators stood with signs praising educators and other school personnel. On the west side, unmasked protesters held signs that read “Stop the Propaganda” and “Masks = Government Control.”
About 60 people participated in that rally, the latest in a series of protests organized by people who oppose a board-approved policy requiring everyone to wear face coverings on school property. Joanne LoSapio, a West End resident, said she doesn’t believe that masks significantly reduce the risk of transmission.
“I’m a grandmother. I don’t believe the kids can learn in masks,” she said. “They need the interaction with their teacher and other kids.”
Mask requirements weren’t the group’s sole point of contention. Protesters also took issue with reading and math proficiency rates among Moore County Schools students, as reflected on year-end testing this past spring.
Some speakers encouraged parents to seek alternatives to public school altogether.
Holly Frank of Aberdeen said that her child is no longer enrolled in the district because she “read the data and figured out what was going on in Moore County Schools.” She said her research started with the subject of Critical Race Theory, which the school board discussed at length earlier this year. The board considered two different draft policies on CRT and its tenets — which aren’t taught in the district — before approving a policy effectively banning it.
“I’m too smart to read data about masks and then to think that it’s okay that I wear a mask around or that my child wears a mask around,” Frank said. “I thought we were wearing masks so that our children didn’t have to be quarantined. I remember that you said that because I’m smart. And ya’ll are smart. And the moms and dads in this county are smarter than to keep following this kind of leadership.”
By way of introduction to the group, Frank billed herself as one of the “Mad Moms of Moore County.”
“It’s a righteous anger, so you don’t have to be fearful of us in any way,” she said.
A different scene was unfolding about 200 feet away, but it was more counter-programming than counter-protest. A group of public school advocates collected supplies for teachers and wrote notes of appreciation to cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other district employees.
Alexa Roberts, one of the organizers, said the rally was meant to “remind our community that our teachers aren’t political ploys.”
“Everybody has always rallied (around) and supported our school staff, and lately that’s getting lost,” said Roberts, who also is the mayor of Whispering Pines. “This was important for us to do so that our school staff know that the community that has always loved them and supported them is still here. Just because we’re not the loudest people in the room doesn’t mean we aren’t still in the room.”
Cheryl Christy Bowman, one of the advocates who participated in the demonstration, said the clamor surrounding masks is “exhausting” for school employees.
“It is beating down their positivity and totally obscuring the good things that are happening in our schools,” she said. “We felt it was important to let them know that we still love them and still appreciate them.”
