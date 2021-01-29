The former Southern Pines Elks Lodge building is being demolished as part of the lease/purchase agreement of Southern Pines Golf Club the fraternal order finalized last year.
New owners, the Bell family and Haresh Tharani, have brought in golf architect Kyle Franz to restore the vintage Donald Ross- designed golf course, while the Elks have retained ownership of a 4.5-acre parcel where they plan to construct a new lodge building.
“Kelly (Miller) and Haresh have been amazing and super helpful. They have given us space for a temporary office to help make sure the Elks don’t wither away during this transition,” said Chris Deanes, exalted ruler of the Southern Pines Elks Lodge.
Originally designed as a municipal golf course owned and operated by the town of Southern Pines, golf has been played on this site since at least 1906. The Elks bought the course in 1951 from Mike Sherman, a Connecticut businessman who had owned it since the post-World War II days.
The deal announced last year by Kelly Miller, president of Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, puts the historic course in good hands alongside Pine Needles, a 1928 Ross course, and Mid Pines, a 1921 Ross design.
The 18-month schedule for improvements now underway includes course design tweaks by Franz, who supervised restoration work at both Mid Pines (2013) and Pine Needles (2018).
“We want the course to remain a hub for the Southern Pines community—play golf, swim, come to the grill for breakfast or lunch,” Miller told The Pilot last July. “It will also be a great facility for our members and guests. I don’t know of any club or resort in the country with 54 holes of original Donald Ross work. That’s pretty special.”
The swimming pool also will reopen this summer under the auspices of the Elks Club.
“We have about a two-year window to design and rebuild our new lodge,” Deanes said.
