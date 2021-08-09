The Moore County NAACP will host a rally at Downtown Park in Southern Pines on Tuesday, Aug. 10, starting at 10 a.m., as part of a nationwide “Democracy Can’t Wait” day of action. The event is hosted in partnership with the Declaration for American Democracy and Public Citizen to encourage Congress to pass the For the People Act.
By August 16th, the U.S. Census Bureau must release final census data, allowing states to begin drawing new maps for state and federal districts. If passed before the deadline, the For the People Act “will ensure fair districting, ban partisan gerrymandering, and ensure our communities can thrive for the next 10 years and beyond,” said Moore NAACP spokesman, Kevin Smith. “The stakes have never been higher.”
Downtown Park is located at 145 SE Broad Street in Southern Pines.
