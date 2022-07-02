The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills has announced a $500,000 donation from from the Dedman Family, continuing their longtime support of the Moore County chapter.
The family, through the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club that they own, also contributed $500,000 nearly 25 years ago to start the nonprofit.
This latest $500,000 contribution moves the organization significantly closer to its $2.9 million goal in its ongoing Building Great Futures Campaign. The campaign is designed to meet the ever-growing needs of the young people in Moore County, specifically through academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyle programs.
"Our family has been impressed with the impact the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills has had on the youth within Moore County and would like to be a catalyst for others to help complete the capital campaign," said Robert Dedman Jr. "We’re proud to be a part of this community and helping others succeed."
The Dedman family has owned Pinehurst Resort since 1984. In 1999, Robert Dedman, Sr. donated $500,000 of the proceeds from the first-ever U.S. Open championship held that year at Pinehurst No. 2. That gift helped the Boys & Girls Club begin serving children and teens in Moore County.
Robert Dedman Sr.'s wife, Nancy, and son, Robert Dedman, Jr., were the guests of honor at the Club’s 20th Anniversary Gala in 2018 when they made another sizable gift to help the Club fund a new bus to pick up students at schools.
"I have seen the long-lasting impact of the Dedman family philanthropy on the lives of not only our members but also all youth in Moore County who have benefited from our programs and dedicated staff members over the years. How fitting that word of their newest historic gift was shared with Chris Grimm, capital campaign chair, and me as we approach the Club’s silver anniversary," said Fallon Brewington, the club's CEO.
Brewington has stepped down as CEO to assume a new role at Sandhills Community College. She will be succeeded by Steve Kastner, a longtime executive in the local senior care community.
With the help of the Building Great Futures Campaign, the Logan-Blake Unit on N.C. 5 in Pinehurst was acquired and renovated. This facility, which is on the Dedman Family Campus of the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills, provides more space for the Club to serve young people during summer camp and out-of-school time.
The Logan-Blake Unit, which serves young people in kindergarten through fifth grade who were relocated from the old Aberdeen Elementary School Unit, opened in January of this year.
The campaign has also helped the Club to relocate the Trinity Performing Arts Unit from the space quickly outgrown at Trinity AME Zion Church to the campus of Moore Montessori School in Southern Pines, giving kids in kindergarten through fifth grade attending Southern Pines area schools a place to go summer and during out-of-school time as well.
Ultimately, these moves allow the Baxter Teen Center Unit location to be dedicated to serving youth attending middle and high school.
The Building Great Futures Campaign is centered on three critical areas of growth, impact, and sustainability. Now that the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills has established the physical capacity needed for growth, the focus now shifts to the impact and sustainability of the Club as the leading youth-serving organization in Moore County.
