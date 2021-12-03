Editor’s Note: This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. We reprint for you here this special essay from 101-year-old Pinehurst resident Roy “Swede” Boreen. Boreen was a sailor aboard the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. He plans to travel to Hawaii for ceremonies next week
I reported for duty to the Battleship USS Oklahoma (BB-37) on Dec. 17, 1938, and served in her until that fateful day 76 years ago, a day that will live in infamy, and the day that changed not only the course of history but the course of so many of our lives.
On Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, the ship’s company consisted of 85 officers (three Marines included) and 1,294 enlisted personnel (77 Marines included), totaling 1,379. The Oklahoma displaced nearly 36,000 tons.
After having an early breakfast of pancakes — we called them “collision mats” due to their size and texture — I went to the pay office on the second deck at 7:45 a.m. to process and pay off one of my shipmates, who was going on reenlistment leave after shipping over for another four years the day before.
At 7:30 a.m., the Okie’s band was assembling on the main deck aft, for sounding off with the national anthem, the hoisting of the colors and the Union Jack at 8 a.m.
The Japanese leader of the first attack wave of 183 aircraft on Pearl Harbor fired two flares from his rocket pistol at 7:40 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. to begin the attack. At 7:53 a.m. he shouted into his radio, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (translated as “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!”) Those were the code words which told the entire Japanese Navy that the attack had begun and they had caught the U.S. Pacific Fleet by complete surprise.
The U.S. Pacific Fleet would have been crippled but for one thing: Its three aircraft carrier battle groups, USS Enterprise (CV-6), USS Lexington (C.V.-2) and USS Saratoga (CV-3), were at sea that day.
At exactly 7:55 a.m., the words — jumping with danger and excitement — rang out loud and clear into every nook and cranny of the ship: “General quarters! General quarters! All hands man your battle stations!”
“Bong bong! Bong bong!” went the general alarm. To get things moving and to convince the whole ship they were under attack, the 4th Division officer got on the general announcing system and passed the words, “This is no drill. This is the real thing. They’re real bombs — now get going!”
I ran to the large porthole in the pay office and looked out and saw a Japanese plane with the Rising Sun on the wing, and the grinning pilot’s face, because he was flying so low. I hollered to my five shipmates in the office, “The Japs are here!”
Just then, the first torpedo hit the ship, followed by the second and third torpedoes dropped by the first wave of Kate torpedo bombers that hit the Oklahoma.
The second Japanese attack wave force, at 8:45 a.m., consisted of 171 aircraft, and each attack lasted about one hour. Eight U.S. battleships were sunk or badly damaged; three cruisers and three destroyers suffered severe damage; and 10 other vessels were sunk. The attackers also destroyed 188 planes, and 159 planes were damaged at six different airfields. The shipyards, fuel storage areas and submarine base suffered no more than slight damage.
It was reported that nine torpedoes — each eight feet long and packed with 452 pounds of explosives — hit the Oklahoma, and it took less than 15 minutes to capsize to an angle of 151.5 degrees.
Of the 1,379 men aboard, a quarter of its officers and one-third of its enlisted were listed as dead or missing in action. Of the 443 casualties, only 35 bodies were ever identified. Thus, 408 remains are buried in mass graves marked “unknown” in Hawaii’s national cemetery.
Cora and I took the 50th Pearl Harbor anniversary tour in December 1991, and we made a special effort to go to the “Punchbowl” National American Military Cemetery and look for the Oklahoma’s mass graves, but we had no luck.
For this 80th Pearl Harbor anniversary, I pay homage and tribute in remembrance of the 2,403 killed (2,008 Navy, 109 Marines, 218 Army and 68 civilians); and 1,178 wounded (910 Navy, 69 Marines, 364 Army and 35 civilians.) Of the 2,008 Navy men killed, 1,670 were from Battleship Division 1, which consisted of our flagship USS Arizona (1,177), USS Oklahoma (443) and USS Nevada (50.)
Finally, I would like to quote the following words from a beautiful poem, which pays a wonderful tribute to those who died on that day:
Man must begin to live as one
No matter what the cost.
For all who died that Sunday morn
We bow our heads and pray.
For them, please grant them peace.
For us … a better way.
