The Moore County Board of Commissions did not approve or deny a major residential subdivision on Union Church Road, a debate that has been ongoing for over two months, but they did come closer Monday evening, finishing the hearing with closing arguments from attorneys on both sides.
This was the fifth meeting of the “quasi-judicial,” courtlike hearing, which was first brought to the commissioners on May 16. Previous meetings have each lasted at least a few hours, and this one continued the trend with over four hours of discussion.
The commissioners will now have to decide whether to grant the developer a special use permit as requested or deny the project based on the opposition’s claims.
Tri-South Builders is applying for a special-use permit to build 53 homes on roughly 74 acres on Union Church Road in Carthage. The undeveloped land is surrounded mostly by single-family homes and farmland. It's located in a largely rural part of the county, where residents draw water from their own wells and enjoy access to wildlife.
The project has faced heavy opposition from local property owners, many of whom own small, family farms. They see the proposed development as infringing upon the lives they have built for themselves in the countryside and bringing suburban development and its impacts closer to them. The phrase “urban sprawl” is often used by opponents of the development, who claim its at odds with the county's Land Use Plan.
Debra Ensminger, the county's planning director, believes it aligns with the plan, which she worked on when it was published in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.