The Duke Energy substation in Carthage, one of two facilities attacked on Dec. 3.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The lone death reported during the onset of the power substation attacks to Moore County on Dec. 3 has been ruled a homicide by the state Office for the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the reports from the autopsy, Karin Zoanelli, then 87, of Pinehurst died as a result of a pre existing medical condition that required her to use an oxygen concentrator. When two Moore County power substations were attacked by gunfire on Dec. 3, power went out to nearly half the county. Zoanelli’s home on Lake Hills Road in Pinehurst lost power like the rest of the village, and her concentrator stopped working. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Dec. 4, according to the certificate of death.

jimmie canabera

From what I have seen these past several years, I have no faith in the FBI whatsoever.

Barbara Misiaszek

It might be interesting if law enforcement could somehow bring in about 100 people who they may have reason to believe could possibly have information about these attacks and give them a lie detector test.

John Misiaszek

ken leary

You realize what you are saying here John? How would you go about choosing the usual suspects?

