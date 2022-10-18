Moore County natives Shannon Davis and Pam Thompson round out the field of candidates vying for seats on the Board of Education.
Thompson currently holds the board’s District III seat representing northern Moore. She is the only incumbent seeking re-election.
Davis is running in conjunction with at-large candidates Pauline Bruno and Ken Benway, while Thompson is the third member of a slate that includes at-large candidates Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson.
The outcome of the District III race could also tip the board’s voting majority toward a more conservative viewpoint that has been espoused the past two years by current board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy, who were elected in 2020.
The newly constituted board will likely determine Moore County Schools’ next slate of building priorities and may reconsider how the schools handle challenges to controversial learning materials.
Shannon Davis
Davis, 40, is a lifelong Sandhills resident making her first venture into public education. She attended Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines, earned a high school equivalency degree after becoming a teen mom and has homeschooled her own three children.
After she was “approached” about running for a school board seat, she began to attend meetings at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using her public comment time to offer prayers amidst protests of mask mandates and virtual learning.
Davis previously worked as a restaurant server, then during the pandemic started a small resale business online.
“I have not gone to the public school system, and my children have not. It doesn't make me unqualified to serve on the board,” Davis said. “We all have an obligation in our country; if you feel like you should run for office and have a calling to do so.”
Davis said that, as a school board member, she would strive to make teachers’ jobs easier where possible. She pointed to the state-mandated phonics training as a cumbersome requirement that “bogs down” busy elementary school teachers.
Davis’ other priorities include decreasing class sizes, adding teacher assistants and supporting students with individualized education plans.
“A work atmosphere for anybody determines whether they stay or not. We can make the atmosphere better for teachers discipline-wise,” she said. “If we can’t give them a raise, we can make their work burden lighter.”
She thinks the school district could be more transparent about how it deals with fighting and other issues, but doesn’t believe discipline is “an overwhelming problem.”
“Pinecrest has been called ‘Crimecrest’ since I was in high school. They’re kids, they’re going to fight, but when they do there need to be some good consequences,” said Davis.
“I wonder if all incidents are actually being reported. We need to …be able to say that we do have a problem at this school or we don't have a problem, it’s just isolated incidents.”
Davis said that she would advocate for changes to improve teachers’ working conditions and attract educators from other counties. She refers to Article IX of North Carolina’s constitution in calling for a renewed focus on “religion, morality and knowledge.”
“In my opinion, the teachers who are leaving are leaving because a lot of the values that are being pushed on us in the public school system goes against our own,” she said.
Pam Thompson
Thompson, 66, is completing her second full term on the school board. She was first elected in 2006, and at the end of her first term was appointed to the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees.
Thompson was most recently elected in 2018, winning the election that year over former Moore County Schools police chief Sammy McNeill. She was the last candidate to file for school board this year, after Helen Maness withdrew her candidacy.
Thompson is a lifelong Robbins resident and North Moore High graduate. She works in finance at Randolph Hospital in Asheboro, and previously worked for FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Thompson wants to see all Moore County Schools rated as “C” or better on the yearly school report cards in the next few years. Those grades largely reflect the proportion of students performing at grade level in reading and math. The district was four “D” rated schools short of that goal in 2019, but during the pandemic lost ground with two schools slipping to “F” grades.
To do that, she’ll support policies geared toward helping minority and economically disadvantaged students, who as a whole lag behind their peers, and engaging with families to reduce habitual absenteeism and tardiness.
“One of my goals is making sure that we continue to provide resources to our socioeconomically disadvantaged students, and to reduce student absences,” Thompson said.
“Students obviously need to be in the classrooms to be able to learn. Continuing to encourage parent collaboration is also important, making sure they understand where their children are with regard to their test scores and their grades.”
As board chair, Thompson presided over the hiring of Tim Locklair as superintendent following Bob Grimesey’s retirement. The board also recently rewrote Moore County Schools’ strategic plan, exchanging several pages of organizational culture-setting guidelines with a concise list of clear goals for getting more students on grade level.
“Dr. Locklair knew our staff, he knew our teachers, had been in the school system to get to know a lot of our students. I felt that he knew what we were doing to try to revamp some of our ‘D’ schools and get those schools back on the right track with regard to proficiency,” she said.
“I feel like if we could establish our mission, our vision statements, core values — which is typically what most industries do — then the line item details are left up to Dr. Locklair and his team.”
Early voting in Moore County begins on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5 at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage and the Pinehurst Community Center. Precincts will open countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.