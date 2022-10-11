Two candidates are vying to represent N.C. House District 78, which has been redrawn to cover a larger slice of northern Moore County, in the midterm election.
The district includes Moore and Randolph counties. It has been represented since 2013 by Allen McNeill, who has decided not to seek reelection.
Erik Davis, a Democrat from Asheboro, and Neal Jackson, a Republican from Robbins who won the May primary with over 67 percent of the vote, are running to succeed McNeill. Following is a look at the candidates and where they stand on some of the major issues affecting the district.
Who They Are
Jackson, 50, worked in financial planning for 13 years and serves as senior pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Robbins.
North Carolina, he said, was “very much in debt” before his fellow Republicans took control of the General Assembly. Jackson said the state now has “great money in rainy day funds.”
“We have $4 billion where we were greatly in debt before, and that’s because that system (of Republican leadership) works,” he said. “I’m a numbers guy. That’s who I am at heart, so that’s why I’m (running).”
Although, Jackson says, “a lot of numbers guys just don’t care about little people,” he says his 15 years of experience as a pastor has made him “kind of an oxymoron.”
“I care about numbers but I care about the little people.”
Jackson said he is “for Moore County” and has “zero negative” to say about his opponent, whom he has never met.
“That's not what our campaign is about,” he said. “I’m about bringing positive stuff to Moore County. There's way too much negative going on in our world and there's way too much, in my personal opinion, negativity in the Republican Party. I’m for bringing out the best in everything.”
Davis, 34, holds a master’s degree in Applied Geography from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He currently works as a substitute teacher for Asheboro City Schools.
Previously, Davis worked as a teacher’s assistant and a laboratory technician. His resume also includes a stint stocking store shelves at Walmart, where he worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis decided to enter the contest after realizing that “nobody else was going to run on the Democratic ticket” for District 78.
“I wanted to give the people here a voice,” he said. “It was just going to be whoever won the Republican primary was basically the candidate-elect, and I wanted to give people a voice because I feel that’s part of our civic duty. And personally, I feel like I’m a better candidate than my opponent.”
Where They Stand
Jackson said education is one of the biggest issues currently facing Moore and Randolph counties.
“Sandhills Classical (Christian School) is teaching second-graders Latin logic and rhetoric, and some of our public schools can’t teach kids to read at grade level,” he said. “We have to teach our kids reading, writing and arithmetic. If a child is not reading on grade-level at third grade, they’re 70 percent more likely to be in poverty.”
He added that “somebody has got to be a champion for those kids.”
“Reading is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” he said. “That’s a North Carolina issue.”
Davis said he would make education a focus as well, albeit with a different set of priorities than his opponent. He hopes to secure “adequate wages” for teachers, along with “funding so they actually have adequate access to teacher aides and assistants.”
“As a substitute teacher, I’ve never had a day where I couldn’t pick from multiple areas to substitute for because they don’t have the help,” Davis said, adding that he would support efforts to expand affordable broadband internet in “poor, rural, minority communities” so students in those areas “can do their homework and have access to anything that’s online that they need.”
“I hate thinking of kids going to the McDonald’s parking lot so they can get on wifi to do their work,” he said.
Both candidates cited the economy as another major issue in District 78.
If elected, Jackson said he would advocate for responsible growth while working to address the economic hardships affecting residents in northern Moore County, where the median household income is relatively low.
“I realize there is great affluence in Pinehurst,” he said. “I thank God for Pinehurst, but I live in the north end of the county where there’s a whole lot of poverty.”
That part of the county has long been ineligible for grants and other funding under the state’s economic tier system. Moore County is ranked as a Tier 3 county, a designation reserved for the least economically distressed counties in the state.
Although he “would love to get rid” of the system, Jackson noted that he would be only one of 120 votes in the House and must convince “119 other people to get rid of a system that, in some cases, benefits them.”
A more practical solution, he said, “may be growing us out of the tier system so we raise Robbins out of it.”
“I have been working feverishly trying to bring industry, trying to bring builders to Robbins,” Jackson said. “You have to bring people together or you’re not going to ever get anything done. I’m not just going to work with Republicans. I’m going to work with Republicans, Democrats and independents to get things accomplished.”
Davis said he would throw his support behind the federal CHIPS Act of 2022, which could create jobs by attracting semiconductor manufacturers to the state. He would also “like to look into re-determining the tier system.”
“You have areas where you’ll have a lot of affluence in one area, which totally skews the rest of the county,” Davis said. “That deprives the rest of the county from being able to get the funds that they need to operate properly.”
In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Davis said he wants “to keep North Carolina a state where women’s reproductive rights are their own choice, not what the government says.” He added that he hopes to “be a voice for the LGBTQ community” and will support Medicaid expansion if elected.
Jackson, meanwhile, emphasized his support of law enforcement.
“I’m not for de-funding our police,” he said. “I want to fund them. In this day and age, with all of these attacks that they’re under, we need to do all that we can to just make sure that they are appreciated. I want to do that; to make sure they are well taken-care of for their service.”
Early voting in Moore County runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 at the Agricultural Center in Carthage and at the Pinehurst Community Center. Polls will be open in all of the county’s precincts on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
