Iron Mike Conference Center

The Iron Mike Conference Center is located at 2658 Reilly Road (BLDG 5-5348) at Fort Bragg. Contributed photo.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host a job fair at Fort Bragg, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Iron Mike Fort Bragg Conference & Catering Center. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

In a time of great uncertainty, especially among our nation’s workforce, DAV and RecruitMilitary® are committed to positioning veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, their spouses and partnering companies for success.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open. Veterans are not the type to back down from adversity. I want to also thank all of our employers who are staying in the fight and looking to hire.”

Employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

