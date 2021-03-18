Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.