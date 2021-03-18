Amtrak will begin restoring regular daily service on its long-distance routes in May, funded in part by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The Silver Star (Train 91/92) route which operates between New York and Miami, with a stop at the train station in downtown Southern Pines, typically runs on a daily basis. Due to lowered demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, service was reduced to three days per week last July.
In total, 12 long-distance routes including the Silver Meteor (Train 97/98), which stops in Fayetteville, were impacted by pandemic-related schedule reductions last year.
Amtrak announced it will restore operations and recall some 1,200 furloughed employees through the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year, and into 2022. The restoration of services will be grouped into three phases.
The Silver Star and Silver Meteor are scheduled to resume normal daily service effective June 7.
In addition, due to Phase 2 track work being performed by CSX, the Silver Star and Silver Meteor schedules will continue to operate on slightly modified time schedules through April 25.
For updated travel information and train schedules, visit amtrak.com
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
