Furniture in the Pines is expanding its presence from U.S. 1 in Aberdeen to Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines.
DAHR, a furniture studio and lifestyle boutique that focuses on female empowerment, will open in the storefront that formerly housed The Estate of Things in early March.
A nod to co-owner Sanna Nassar’s roots, DAHR translates to “home” in Arabic. DAHR will include some of the same furniture brands as Furniture in the Pines, along with Turkish rugs and a few more surprises.
Nassar called on a few of her friends to complete DAHR’s brand. Mandee Dieguez and Peighton Woodard will serve as in-house interior designers, bringing in items from their home decor line, Symmetri Design. A section of the store will also be occupied by Kim Lyons and Cotton & Grain Clothing Co.
“Whether you’re looking for furniture, design help or just lifestyle inspiration, I hope this can just be a fun little spot with happy and helpful people,” Nassar said.
She and her husband, Rick, opened Furniture in the Pines two years ago, but owning a store on Broad Street has been her personal dream since moving to the area 14 years ago.
“I was blessed with this opportunity. It really popped up out of nowhere. And being able to bring my friends to this space with me — it’s like having all of our dreams come true together.”
DAHR will open next month at 168 NW Broad Street in Southern Pines.
