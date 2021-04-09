North Moore ribon cut 05.jpeg

Former Robbins Mayor Lonnie English speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new auxiliary gym and the Charles Lambert Science Wing at North Moore High School in November. An investigation in the former mayor showed insufficient evidence to support Obstruction of Justice and or Intimidation of a State's Witness, District Attorney Michael Hardin said.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Insufficient evidence supporting Obstruction of Justice or Intimidation of a State's Witness by former Robbins Mayor Lonnie English was determined by District Attorney Michael Hardin following an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. 

Hardin's office released its findings on Friday.

English resigned from his position in January, but did not give a reason for his resignation. This came after the Robbins Board of Commissioners met twice in one week without English and spent nearly three hours in closed session to discuss “conduct” of a town official. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that week that English was under investigation for obstruction of justice.

The release from Hardin’s office came as a response to findings from the State Bureau of Investigation stemming from an incident in October 2020. The investigation requested by former District Attorney Maureen Kruger.

English's son Jessie English was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2020 after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen goods that belonged to Quality Salvage Industries (QSI), the release said. Two days later, English asked Town Clerk Hannah Hungerford to send a letter to Moore County Manager Wayne Vest requesting “a list of businesses that had issues on fire, environmental, safety/health for children and people in general.”

QSI was included on the list, and was believed to be done in retaliation.

English provided information to the investigators that he was asked by the Fire Marshal in early October to add QSI to the list of businesses to be inspected. QSI was added to the list on Oct. 1 after corroboration with the Fire Marshal, the release said.

“It is clear this decision was ultimately made by the Fire Marshall (sic) and not Mayor English,” the release from Hardin said. “This decision clearly predated the custody of Mayor English's son regarding the theft from QSI by nearly a month. Therefore, it does not appear this letter was in fact written in retaliation.”

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

