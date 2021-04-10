A humble man never really comfortable with being called hero, Arnold Raymond “Ray” Lambert, 100, died Friday at home surrounded by his family. A former army medic and D-Day survivor who earned a Silver Star for valor in combat on Omaha Beach, Lambert had spent the last few decades living quietly here in Moore County.
Staff Sgt. Ray Lambert’s grit and heroism on the beaches of Normandy left an indelible mark. In 2019, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, HarperCollins released Lambert’s memoir, “Every Man a Hero,” co-written with the New York Times bestselling author Jim DeFelice.
In it he recounts his experiences leading up to and through World War II. By the time the Allied Invasion began, Lambert was a 24-year old staff sergeant, “an old man,” as he described himself, battle-hardened from having already fought in North Africa and Sicily. He had also trained all of the medics under his command in the 2nd Battalion medical section of the 16th Infantry, 1st Division — the Big Red One.
Completely exposed to the gunfire on Omaha Beach, he encouraged his men to get the wounded behind the only shelter available -- a mound of discarded concrete at water’s edge -- later to become known as Ray’s Rock. That day, Lambert was shot and pierced by shrapnel while he cared for his fellow soldiers. Returning to the water once more, he was struck by the ramp of a landing craft, an injury that broke his back.
Lambert eventually lost consciousness. He and his brother, another army medic who was injured in the onslaught, were put on the same boat and taken to the same field hospital in England to recover.
During his military service, he was wounded four times and was awarded three Purple Hearts, two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor.
In 2018, the village of Colleville-sur-Mer, one of the first towns that Allied Forces were able to liberate, installed a plaque at Ray's Rock to commemorate Lambert and the medics who served with him in the 2nd Battalion medical section.
His compelling story of heroism has also touched American audiences. He was interviewed on CBS with anchor Tom Brokaw, and on NPR’s All Things Considered where he said he simply hoped to be remembered as a “good soldier and a good person.” Lambert was even filmed for a documentary about the American cemeteries in Europe.
Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott also shared Lambert’s account as part of the 30th annual National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., which was broadcast live on PBS in 2019 and again, during a virtual performance in 2020.
And, in a sense, Lambert never really left active duty. He went on to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founded two companies, one an industrial electrical contracting business. But he also stayed involved through the Society of the First Division and is a distinguished member of the 16th Infantry Regiment Association, in addition to speaking to school groups — both in the U.S. and abroad — and other organizations.
Here locally with his wife, Barbara, the couple's stately home in Seven Lakes West overlooks the ‘Ray Lambert Water Drop Zone’ on Lake Auman, which is used by the military to train soldiers to land in or near water while in combat.
But despite the accolades and honors, Lambert always saw himself as a veteran, nothing more and nothing less.
“I’m not a person that makes a lot about myself. So many things happened because of where I was, what I did, not what I said,” Lambert said, in an interview with The Pilot in 2018. “I feel that it would be a waste of life to do nothing and say nothing about the things you have been involved in. When you can help other people and have the chance to do things as I have. That is what gives me a great feeling at my age — that I have not wasted my life.”
Funeral service arrangements have not yet been announced.
