Parade of Nations

Visitors gather for the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World Tournament’s Parade of Nations in Pinehurst. Moore County saw an unprecedented $673 million in economic impact from visitor spending in 2021, a 70-percent increase from the previous year.

 File photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The local Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to distribute $1 million in grants to towns and nonprofits for tourism projects, an effort the agency’s CEO hopes will show the benefits of a potential increase to Moore County’s occupancy tax.

Phil Werz, president of the CVB, said his organization’s board of directors has voiced its support for creating a so-called One-Time Project Fund that will allow the bureau to award grants for “tourism-related expenditures.” The grants will come from the bureau’s fund balance account, which Werz said currently has more money than is legally required.

(3) comments

Kent Misegades

The only responsible thing to do with a government surplus is return it to the taxpayers who created that wealth in the first place. Those who earn through their own labor will always be the best stewards of their money, not the government who plundered citizens’ wealth.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Forget a stage here and there and a skate park. Increase the tax rate and build a first class amphitheater. This property could be used not only for concerts but for festivals. Go up and take a look at what they've done at Woodstock, yes Woodstock! It's in a county smaller than Moore County and they fill their venue repeatedly. Build it in northern Moore County to help revitalize that part of our county. It's closer to population centers north and west of us and could draw thousands to the area.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

John, study the history of the failed Randy Parton Theater near Roanoke Rapids. You can not build an economy on entertainment.

Report Add Reply

