Visitors gather for the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World Tournament’s Parade of Nations in Pinehurst. Moore County saw an unprecedented $673 million in economic impact from visitor spending in 2021, a 70-percent increase from the previous year.
The local Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to distribute $1 million in grants to towns and nonprofits for tourism projects, an effort the agency’s CEO hopes will show the benefits of a potential increase to Moore County’s occupancy tax.
Phil Werz, president of the CVB, said his organization’s board of directors has voiced its support for creating a so-called One-Time Project Fund that will allow the bureau to award grants for “tourism-related expenditures.” The grants will come from the bureau’s fund balance account, which Werz said currently has more money than is legally required.
“Over the course of the last couple of years, the fund balance has grown on our latest balance sheet close to $1.7 million,” he said in a phone interview. “By law, we’re only required to keep 10 percent of our current operating budget, or $260,000, in the fund balance (...). The finance officers said, ‘You know, it's just not good to keep that kind of money in your fund balance. You should try to whittle some of that away and spend it on tourism-related expenditures,’ which by law we’re required to do.”
Contemplating ways to unload the money, the CVB looked to western North Carolina for inspiration. The Haywood County visitors’ bureau, Werz said, found itself in a similar situation a couple years ago and created a grant program that “derived a lot of goodwill in the community.”
That program, he added, came as the Haywood County bureau was advocating for a higher occupancy tax rate. Werz said Haywood was able to drum up support for the tax hike by showing “what can be done annually if they had a bigger pool (of funds) for tourism product development.”
The county's occupancy tax, attached to each night’s stay in a local hotel, stands at 3 percent. The CVB has been in talks with county commissioners over the past few years about raising the rate to 6 percent -- the highest allowed by law.
Visitor spending has been soaring in Moore County over the past couple of years, due in part to more people coming to play golf during the global coronavirus pandemic. Moore County saw an unprecedented $673 million in economic impact from visitor spending in 2021, a 70-percent increase from the previous year. Data for 2022 will be released later this summer.
That increase ranked as the fourth highest rate of increase statewide, up from $396 million in visitor spending in 2020. Overall, Moore County ranked 10th in the state out of 100 counties in 2021 for visitor spending.
To gauge interest in the local community’s need for tourism-related grants, the CVB asked several municipalities and nonprofits across Moore County to explain what they’d do with the funding if it was awarded. Werz said the bureau received a convincing number of pitches.
Southern Pines officials reportedly told Werz that their municipality could potentially put the funds toward enhancing the historic Carriage House or developing a proposed skate park at Memorial Park, among other projects. Some of the projects pitched by Aberdeen include the paving of new roads at the site of the town’s burgeoning athletic complex off U.S. 15-501 and the construction of a downtown stage “where concerts and events can take place independently or in conjunction with other larger events,” according to Werz. Vass, he said, also expressed its desire to build an outdoor stage.
Local nonprofits shared their funding needs as well, with the Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities pitching, among other things, an overhaul of its North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame museum.
Still, the CVB's proposal has not been roundly hailed by municipalities. Officials in some towns have instead pitched the idea of the CVB granting them a portion of the funds to help them offset municipal operation costs that could affect tourists’ experiences.
The job of deciding who receives the proposed grants will ultimately fall on a committee formed by the bureau. And before that committee can be established, the CVB must receive the Moore County Board of Commissioners’ blessing in the form of a budget amendment.
Werz said there are additional details in need of hammering out. But if everything goes according to plan, the CVB could begin awarding grants by the end of the year.
“These towns don't have to worry about municipal expenses; we can assist them with dollars that we collect from visitors to help municipalities and nonprofits,” he said. “Hopefully, this leaves a really good taste in people's mouths in the community that, ‘Hey, we can do a lot more if we're able to increase this occupancy tax.’”
Even if the occupancy tax stays at its current rate, Werz said he’s glad that the CVB has an opportunity to make an impact outside of the marketing and advertising efforts that the bureau is more widely known for.
“One of the reasons why I took this job is to be able to give back and leave a lasting legacy so that people look at the CVB in a very positive way,” he said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
The only responsible thing to do with a government surplus is return it to the taxpayers who created that wealth in the first place. Those who earn through their own labor will always be the best stewards of their money, not the government who plundered citizens’ wealth.
Forget a stage here and there and a skate park. Increase the tax rate and build a first class amphitheater. This property could be used not only for concerts but for festivals. Go up and take a look at what they've done at Woodstock, yes Woodstock! It's in a county smaller than Moore County and they fill their venue repeatedly. Build it in northern Moore County to help revitalize that part of our county. It's closer to population centers north and west of us and could draw thousands to the area.
John Misiaszek
John, study the history of the failed Randy Parton Theater near Roanoke Rapids. You can not build an economy on entertainment.
